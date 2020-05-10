MSI presents the new MEG Z490 UNIFY motherboards: the technical specifications

MSI presented the MEG Z490 UNIFY motherboard series, including the MEG Z490 UNIFY and the MEG Z490I UNIFY version. All MSI Z490 models, including the UNIFY series, are PCI-E Gen4 Ready and ensure greater bandwidth and speed.

The goal of UNIFY motherboards is to provide high power to the most passionate players, also thanks to improved cooling solutions. The FROZR heat sink design it is in fact inclusive of double ball bearings, an aluminum cover with extended design, heat pipes connected to the MOS with pad terms 7W / mK and Shield FROZR M.2, which ensure proper cooling.

To ensure a better support for 10th generation Intel Core processors, the two UNIFY motherboard models adopt aggressive VRM with digital power design and high quality components with 90A Stage.

MEG Z490 UNIFY has 16 + 1 phases with the Mirrored Power Arrangement which guarantees equal power in both phases. For the mini-ITX version, the direct power design has limitations for the size of the PCB, but according to the manufacturer it still guarantees significant performance.

The motherboards MSI UNIFY guarantee 2.5G LAN and WiFI 6AX connectivity, but on the mEG Z490I UNIFITY there is also the Thunderbolt 3 port gives access to speeds up to 40 Gb / s, while the triple Turbo M.2 on the MEG Z490 UNIFY allows speeds up to 32 GB / s on the latest SSDs. Also present the Shield FROZR design to avoid throttling problems.