Updated:

MSI inaugurates the MSI Online Store: monitors, gaming peripherals and PCs for sale

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

MSI today announced the opening of the MSI Online Store, the online store that is finally online after months of development also slowed by the Coronavirus emergency.

The development was not easy and the Italian health situation linked to COVID-19 certainly did not help the logistical aspects of the project. This is because the Store does not only represent a new direct way of purchase for the user but depicts months and months of development with the aim of providing a more engaging sales tool for the many local retailers present throughout Italy. The close link between the online world and the offline world of the MSI Store has made it possible to involve the entire channel of Italian retailers, thus also improving the assistance service offered to end-users.” states the company in the press release that came to the editorial, in which it detailed the characteristics of this shop.

In the Store users will find Desktop gaming PC and creator, but also CUBI mini-pc, gaming monitors and creators, gaming peripherals such as keyboards, mice, headphones and seats, and chassis as well as all the components that have always represented the heart of the company.

The MSI Online Store offers premium quality assistance with callback within two hours, the possibility to make a free 30-day return with pickup service, free shipping in 24/48 hours throughout the Italian territory, updating all the desktops and all-in-one under warranty and the Lucky Boxes present in the bundle with different products.

The MSI Online Store is already accessible: registration is free.

