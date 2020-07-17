MSI GS66 Stealth: the laptop that combines design and power

The gaming laptop market has seen strong sales growth in recent years. From a niche dedicated to the most hardcore players, this sector has in fact been able to attract a real audience made up of professionals: artists, designers, architects and in general all those who daily for their work need good computing power accompanied by management dedicated graphics.

Among the various players on the market, MSI has chosen to offer a line of laptops designed for gaming but able to “hide” perfectly between the desks of an office. MSI GS66 Stealth is a small concentrate of power enclosed in a minimal and elegant design. A precise direction capable of attracting the interest of hardened players as much as that of the most demanding professionals.

The power of simplicity

MSI GS66 Stealth is a 15-inch laptop that makes the simplicity of design and clean lines a strong point. It is no coincidence that MSI chose the name “Stealth” to characterize this laptop: the slim profile and the “total black” look make it perfect for any type of context. The material chosen for the frame, completely in metal, gives solidity to the whole composition, with an elegant matt black colour.

The classic house logo dominates the upper part with a backlit print that does not interrupt the overall composure in any way. A dark monolith, minimal, in which the precision of the geometries leaves no margin of error: from a certain point of view the GS66 reminded us a lot of the first IBM laptops.

Once the screen is raised, the large and comfortable trackpad stands out immediately and introduces the keyboard signed by SteelSeries. The absence of the numeric keypad leaves room for the keys, which are very large and pleasant to the touch.

The combined software allows you to completely manage RGB lighting, which gives a competitive touch to the overall appearance without however being cumbersome. Particularly the choice of the font which, although clearly visible, could be better calibrated compared to the context. To complete the aesthetics, the audio sector takes care of the classic grid placed under the screen and two further slots dedicated to the new speakers MSI Duo Wawe registered Dynaudio. All this for the dimensions of 358.3 x 248 x 18.3 mm (WxHxD) and a weight of 2.1 Kg.

The simplicity of power

From the point of view of characteristics and performance, the MSI GS66 Stealth stands at the highest achievable levels, depending on the technical equipment.

The model under consideration is equipped with a processor Intel Core i7-10750H tenth generation equipped with 6 cores and 12 threads and capable of reaching almost 5 GHz clock at peak times, a dedicated graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super MAX-Q 8GB, well 32 GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz, chipset Intel HM470 and finally 2 Terabytes of NVMe SSD. In short, a top-of-the-range configuration for a gaming laptop.

The performance achieved in our tests confirmed the quality of the components. The CPU has in fact achieved 2652 points with CineBench R20 reaching excellent levels for a laptop. GS66 Stealth gives the best of itself with the performance with graphics: using 3D Mark the MSI laptop has achieved 16,297 points with Fire Strike (DX11), 7,069 points with Time Spy (DX12, 7,270 GPU and 6,116 CPU), to finish with the 4,288 points of Port Royal with its Ray Tracing.

The small black pearl of MSI is, in fact, able to support all the new technologies of NVIDIA and in particular the Ray Tracing hardware and the new DLSS 2.0 rendering algorithm.

To fully test his gaming skills we used Wolfenstein Youngblood with all the details to Ultra, Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 active: also, in this case, the laptop showed its strength totalling 115 average fps in the first benchmark and 105 in the second, while in in-game sessions the average was around 100 fps. Once again remarkable performance and comparable to that of a high-end desktop PC.

The qualities of MSI GS66 Stealth do not end there. In fact, the 4.9 mm Full HD panel with refresh rate at 300 Hz capable of restoring chromatic fidelity and fluidity that we have rarely seen reaching a laptop.

Finally, note the possibility offered by MSI to expand the laptop’s capacity with RAM up to 64GB and a larger SSD. In general, therefore, MSI GS66 Stealth offers top-of-the-range performance that can satisfy players who do not want to compromise but also all those who need above-average processing and rendering power. Obviously, mind you, the combination of design and high performance has a cost that is not within everyone’s reach.

Connectivity, management and software

MSI GS66 Stealth offers an extensive range of ports for every need: 1 ethernet port, 1 HDMI port (4K @ 60 Hz), 1 Thunderbolt 3.0 port with bandwidth up to 40 Gbps, 1 USB 3.2 Type C port, 3 ports USB 3.2 Type-A and an in / out jack connection. From the point of view of the software for the management of the laptop, the equipment is important.

The exclusive software Dragon Center allows you to customize and control each parameter of the laptop to your liking, allowing the selection of power profiles and screen calibration as well as the management of temperatures and frequencies.

SteelSeries Engine 3 it is instead dedicated to the control of peripherals, starting from the headboard: from the configuration of the LEDs to the shortcuts, passing through the MACROS, everything can be managed in a single application, which also offers synchronization with the software and with the games installed.

Also noteworthy is the Coller Boost Trinity + cooling system with blades that are only 0.1 mm thick and the lithium polymer battery with 4 cells and a power of 99.9 Watt/hour. Autonomy is decidedly positive, especially if you think about the product specifications, and allows about 5 hours of activity away from the current with a mixed-use, from web browsing to streaming.