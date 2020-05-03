MSI GE65 Raider 9SF: GeForce RTX 2070 and 240Hz refresh screen

Technical features focus on the video sector those of the MSI GE65 Raider 9SF notebook, a model dedicated to the most demanding gamers that also lends itself well to very demanding areas of personal productivity

A notebook intended for video game enthusiasts, given the current evolution of the market, must implement some very precise technical characteristics:

be equipped with a powerful GPU, which is balanced to the resolution of the screen used so as to ensure average frames per second values ​​suitable for a fluid and engaging game action;

use an equally powerful and balanced processor, capable of ensuring an adequate reserve of computing resources not only thinking about gaming but also with reference to the most demanding personal productivity applications;

boast an evident graphic personalization that differentiates it from more standard notebooks, but without these becoming excessive (although it falls within the personal preferences);

implement a cooling system that efficiently dissipates the heat generated during use, even when GPUs and CPUs operate at their full potential;

be equipped with customizable RGB LED lighting, which according to user preferences can also be turned off completely;

boast peculiar technical features that allow you to stand out from competitors.

The MSI GE65 Raider 9SF notebook fully responds to all these features, is equipped with a very powerful CPU and GPU combined thanks to the Full HD resolution of the 15.6-inch diagonal screen. RGB LEDs are a feature that we have always found in MSI gaming notebooks, while the 240Hz refresh rate screen is the peculiar technical feature that distinguishes this notebook from other competitors on the market.

The construction of the GE65 Raider 9SF follows what has already been adopted for the MSI notebooks of this series: a combination of aluminium and plastic for the external surfaces, with the first material used for the keyboard area and for the 15.6 screen shell inches diagonal. The keyboard was developed by Steelseries, a classic in MSI gaming products: it implements an RGB LED lighting system that can be configured individually for each key. The answer is typical for products of this type: limited travel, discrete feedback and good spacing between the keys, also thanks to the integrated side pocket. The touchpad is medium to large in size and has two rather large and easily usable keys at its base.

On both sides MSI has integrated all the input-output connectors, with a complete set of equipment capable of meeting all the typical needs of use. On the left are ethernet connectors for the integrated network card, HDMI and Mini Display Port to connect up to 2 additional external screens, USB Type-A and USB Type-C as well as mini-jack for headphones and microphone. Moving to the right we find two USB Type-A connectors and the SD memory card, reader.

The rear part is devoid of components, while we can see the two openings for the expulsion of hot air from the cooling system. A third opening is present on the left side, in correspondence of the heat dissipation block connected to the video card and to the GDDR6 memory combined with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU.

The lower part is in plastic material, half of which is constructed in such a way as to guarantee effective heat dissipation. The air is sucked in from below by two fans, positioned on the sides and connected to the CPU and GPU through a structure with heat pipes; once introduced into the chassis, the air passes through two radiators, being expelled through the rear and lateral slots on the chassis.

Template MSI GE65 Raider 9SF S creen 15.6 inches Resolution 1920×1080 pixels

240Hz refresh CPU Intel Core i7-9750H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Connectivity WiFi: Killer ax WiFi

Ethernet: Killer GB Lan System memory 2x8GB DDR4 2667 MHz Storage SSD 1TB Battery 51Wh, 6 cells O.S. Windows 10 Home I 1 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2

2 Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1

SD memory reader

HDMI

Mini Display Port video camera front, HD Bluetooth 5 dimensions 357,7x248x26,9mm Weight 2,27Kg

The technical specifications table confirms that GE65 Raider 9SF is a complete and well-balanced notebook in its internal components. The choice of the video card is that of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 chip, which together with the GeForce RTX 2080 model is the highest-end solution proposed by NVIDIA for the gaming notebook market. It integrates 2,304 CUDA cores internally, combined with 8 Gbyets of GDDR6 memory like the desktop version from which it differs only for GPU clock frequencies that are more content so as to limit overall consumption.

Template GeForce RTX 2070 GeForce RTX 2070 mobile GPU TU106 TU106 CUDA cores 2,304 2,304 GPU clock 1,410 MHz 1,215 MHz GPU boost clock 1,620 MHz 1,440 MHz memory clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps memory allocation 8 Gbytes 8 Gbytes bandwidth memory 448 GB / s 448 GB / s memory architecture GDDR6 GDDR6 memory bus 256bit 256bit

The processor adopted by MSI is the Intel Core i7-9750H model with 6-core architecture and capable of executing up to 12 threads in parallel. This is the CPU that has taken the place of the Core i7-8750H model, so widespread in gaming notebooks on the market, from which it differs only for slightly higher clock frequencies: in this case we are talking about a base clock value of 2.6 GHz, with the possibility of pushing up to 4 GHz via maximum Turbo boost. The 45 Watt TDP makes this CPU not the ideal choice if you want to privilege the autonomy of battery operation but otherwise, it could not have been considered the typical use target of a system of this type. The combination with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU also makes this system very powerful and suitable for particularly demanding processing environments.

16 Gbytes of DDR4-2667 memory, in dual channel configuration, and a 1 Tbyte capacity SSD based on NVM3 PCI Express interface complete the hardware. This is a unit capable of expressing good overall performance in sequential data reading with a value of 3.3GB / s and a value of 2.3GB / s for sequential writing. The internal structure allows expanding the overall storage by hosting a 2.5-inch mechanical hard disk and a second M.2 SSD, which can be equipped with an NVMe interface such as SATA depending on the type of drive chosen.

To further enrich the onboard hardware we find the MSI Dragon Center utility, useful both as a tool to monitor the operating parameters of the various hardware components and to configure different profiles of clock frequencies and intensity of the cooling system so as to balance performance, consumption and noise depending on personal preferences.

By making the most of the potential of the hardware components integrated in the GE65 Raider 9SF notebook, we kept the clock rate of the Intel Core i7-9750H CPU around 2.8 GHz under stress with temperature levelling around 85 ° centigrade at the moment in which the cooling system starts operating at full speed. The final behaviour is without problems, with a clearly audible operating noise justified by the performance offered in this mode. From the MSI Dragon Center utility, it is possible to configure system operation with less pushed settings for the CPU: it gains in temperature and noise, with an impact on performance that varies depending on the type of application used but which is marginal for typical areas of use related to personal productivity.

The specular behaviour is that of the video card, with a clock frequency that remains much higher than the 1,500 MHz threshold, therefore going beyond what is the boost clock value expected for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 video chip. The cooling system it also operates efficiently in this case, with a temperature rising up to 85 ° centigrade while keeping the clock frequency on very high values ​​so as to maximize performance. Also, in this case, the cooling system tends to make itself felt in a convincing way, given the need to better dissipate the heat generated by the powerful GeForce RTX 2070 card during use.

The computing power made available by the Intel Core i7-9750H processor is very high, capable of ensuring a prompt and rapid response to commands with all the typical use scenarios of personal productivity. A notebook of this type is not only suitable for use with gaming, what is the reference scenario in terms of construction and aesthetics but is also well suited to areas in which a powerful processor and a GPU up to which to delegate some are needed of non-graphic elaborations. Photo and video editing are in this sense among the reference applications with which a notebook like GE65 Raider 9SF can express all the power it is capable of.

Let’s now analyze the performance of this notebook in the video sector, focusing on behaviour with games. High-quality settings have been selected, so as to make the most of the GPU, at the resolution of 1920×1080 which is the default of the panel of this notebook.

The overall result sees the MSI GE65 Raider 9SF notebook stand out with very valid values, surpassed only by the models equipped with GeForce RTX 2080 GPU and in fact showing average fps aligned with those of the proposals with GeForce GTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. The combination of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 video card and 1920×1080 pixel resolution is a winner: not only are the performances more and more adequate but a reserve of processing power is ensured that can be exploited to the best even with games of future presentation on the market. When offered, moreover, it also opens up space for the use of this notebook by enabling ray tracing techniques with compatible games: not only are they supported by the GeForce RTX 2070 CPU but this offers the 1920×1080 pixel resolution an adequate reserve of power that can come used to the fullest with this rendering technique.

The battery autonomy of the MSI notebook is fairly good, considering the overall onboard equipment and the choice of components. We touched the 5 hours in the reproduction test of a series streamed with Netflix, but slightly exceeding the 3 hours of autonomy in the web browsing test: they were in line with expectations, on average for gaming notebooks with specular techniques specular to those of this GE65 Raider 9SF. Let’s now evaluate the operation of the screen, a 15.6-inch diagonal Full HD panel.

As a first analysis, we deal with the one relating to RGB levels of the grey scale. The behaviour is consistent along with all levels of the scale and we have a general lack of red, in the order of about 8% and a slight excess of blue, compared to a green instead corrected. Overall, the behaviour is more than acceptable, with a grayscale DeltaE of just over 2, which is of no particular concern.

The measurement of the gamma curve reveals very good behaviour with a progression of tones from black to white which proceeds with substantial correctness along the whole scale. The maximum luminance slightly exceeds 290 candles per square meter, and the contrast ratio recorded is 1081: 1, an excellent value in relation to the device under examination.

The gamut triangle extension is almost perfect, with very high colour accuracy. A slight deviation of the white point, however in such a way as not to significantly compromise the viewing experience for most of the typically multimedia uses of this machine.

The further confirmation of the good quality of the panel comes from the analysis of the chromatic fidelity with the Macbeth samples where we see that practically all the colours remain far from the Delta E 3 value which we remember to be the limit after which the human eye can perceive the differences of colour. In summary, a screen of good overall quality which represents an ideal choice also by virtue of the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels as a function of the search for the largest number of frames per second medium.

GE65 Raider 9SF-040IT is offered for sale in the national market at a price list, including VAT, of approximately € 2,400. It is a demanding but balanced figure in consideration of the hardware equipment. Intel Core i7-9750H processor with 6-core architecture and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 video card is a combination capable of ensuring a very high level of performance not only with games but in general with all types of personal productivity applications.

Like many other notebooks with similar technical specifications, the GE65 Raider 9SF also lends itself well to being used as a mobile workstation. The design is clearly that of a system for gamers but not to the point of being excessive: the keyboard with RGB LED backlighting can in fact be turned off, masking the strong aesthetic connotation and making the product more “neutral” to the eye.

The overall quality of the 15.6-inch screen is good, with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels which guarantees top performance thanks to the combination with the GeForce RTX 2070 video card. The refresh rate of 240Hz is aimed specifically at gamers, who will be able to appreciate this technical feature by making the most of the reserve of medium frames per second that a card like the GeForce GTX 2070 makes available.