Sunday, May 10, 2020
EntertainmentMovies
Updated:

Mrs. Serial Killer, the review of the Netflix thriller

By Brian Adam
6
0

Most Viewd

Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

6ix9ine returns with a song after prison: record views, ‘YouTube is crashed’

6ix9ine, a well-known American rapper, is back with a song after being released from New York federal prison. The...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus Z, Android 5G smartphone but at the price of a few years ago?

Smartphone prices, at least for the medium / high range, are rising. We have already talked about it extensively...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei P Smart 2020 official, with Google Mobile Services on board!

Huawei surprisingly presented the new P Smart 2020, which is currently only available in Europe in Germany but is...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

"The virus needs to be obeyed" – Dr. Tony Holohan

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, told RTE this morning that he and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mrs. Serial Killer review, the Netflix thriller review

The beautiful Sona is in a video call with her husband Mrityunjoy and right from the computer screen announces that she is pregnant. The couple is in seventh heaven but happiness is brutally interrupted when the man is arrested on a horrible charge to be the perpetrator of some macabre crimes that have upset the area in recent weeks. The victims of the serial killer were in fact all young pregnant women, killed after hours of torture. The evidence against the defendant seems unassailable but Sona sees in the excessive passion of the police inspector Imran Shahid – her boyfriend of youth – something anomalous and she is also firmly convinced of her partner's innocence.
The latter, locked up in his cell pending trial, advises her to contact a friend of his lawyer – the only one who could agree to defend him – and Sona thus visits the lawyer, the elderly and sick Mr. Rastogi. So starts Mrs. Serial Killer, arrived in the Netflix catalog in May.

Dead with laughter?

At the beginning the protagonist turns to the room and speaks to the public, anticipating a narration that takes place in the previous days and then rejoins the prologue, and it is immediately understood the tragicomic aura that characterizes the operation, a choice further highlighted in a couple of bars in the final showdown. Mrs. Serial Killer would like to play on a mix of more dramatic and tense atmospheres and more demented ones, but on balance, he lavishes on a superfluous exaltation of the involuntary ridicule that trivializes many stylistic topoi of Indian cinema in a pack of doubtful taste.
The director and screenwriter Shirish Kunder, already behind the camera of the unreleased Jaan-E-Mann: Let's Fall in Love … Again (2006) and Joker (2012), winks at the autochthonous public with lighter solutions that continuously lighten a plot with marked dark shades, and it is no coincidence that the action soul cues here and there in completely improbable sequences.

A confused cauldron

We witness martial choreography between flower fields, short chases between the city streets, jumps on the walls and annoying slow motion that eliminate any level of verisimilitude, with the female figures to be the master in plastic poses and combative looks in a sort of trash derivation of typical Bollywood genre titles. Because despite the incipit on the high-violence card, Mrs. Serial Killer never takes herself seriously, not even in the reiteration of the different twists and turns, predictable in the assumption but absurd in the dynamics, up to an epilogue that opens the doors to a little desirable sequel.
There clean photography and the beauty of the protagonist Jacqueline Fernandez they are not enough to cover the obvious defects of a film that is conceptually laughable and full of sculptural moments, capable of arousing irrational fun but only on condition that you approach the whole with the awareness of attending a heterogeneous sham with a strong farce smell.

Mrs. Serial Killer
This Indian-produced thriller that goes from mournful and gruesome premises – the trail of crimes of a serial killer who tortures and kills pregnant girls – goes where love tries to deceive the law – and then settles on a tragicomic halo that expires on multiple occasions in the involuntary ridicule. Mrs. Serial Killer nothing is missing during the hundred minutes of viewing, from an action idea that looks in a more or less parodic form to the prototypes of Bollywood genre cinema with forced sentimental dynamics, up to a showdown and related open epilogue that they reach significant levels of trash. A rambling operation where there are no limits (at worst) from both a narrative and stylistic point of view and which, precisely in its exhibited boldness, could also entertain an audience in search of sculptures.

More Articles Like This

Squatter, the review of the thriller / horror Netflix

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
Upon returning from a holiday, Paul and his wife Chloé are found unable to return to their country house. The couple who took care...
Read more

The best original Disney Channel movies to watch on Disney +

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
If you have not yet got to sift through the Disney + catalog thoroughly, by now you are probably wondering what to watch on...
Read more

Deadpool vs Aquaman, the imaginary challenge: who would be the winner?

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
They never turn their backs on a good challenge. A couple of years ago Epic Rap Battle went crazy online, who pitted historical or...
Read more

5 news in May on Amazon Prime Video, from The fantastic story to Goksung

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
Disturbing demonic tales of oriental origin, psychological thriller theses, funny comic-based actions, great 80s fantasy cinema classics and surprising cartoon adaptations loved by children....
Read more

Sonos app to control music from your phone is updated

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
If you are a music lover, you may have brand-name wireless audio equipment Sonos and the compatible application that makes it easy to control...
Read more

Hunger Games and Jennifer Lawrence: a love story, hate and probability

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
For a while, Jennifer Lawrence was the most requested actress and beloved of Hollywood. Not a real one enfant prodige, given the start of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

MSI presents the new MEG Z490 UNIFY motherboards: the technical specifications

MSI presented the MEG Z490 UNIFY motherboard series, including the MEG Z490 UNIFY and the MEG Z490I UNIFY version....
Read more
Techology

Newspapers and magazines on Telegram: the Prosecutor's Office closes 163 channels

Brian Adam - 0
The Bari Public Prosecutor's counter-offensive against Telegram channels that illegally publish magazines and newspapers continues. The Italy Publishers Federation has announced that in the...
Read more
Entertainment

Squatter, the review of the thriller / horror Netflix

Brian Adam - 0
Upon returning from a holiday, Paul and his wife Chloé are found unable to return to their country house. The couple who took care...
Read more
Smart World

Easily create a website with the best WordPress alternatives

Brian Adam - 0
WordPress is possibly the best-known content manager, and it allows us to create our website or our blog, maintain and personalize it, both for...
Read more
Techology

Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Brian Adam - 0
Singapore: Hardshell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists have come...
Read more
Latest news

The exoplanet WASP-79b in which it rains iron could have yellow skies

Brian Adam - 0
The skies of the gas exoplanet WASP-79b show off a yellowish hue, according to a recent study. The world is approximately 780 light years...
Read more
Latest news

California waves have become luminescent blue

Brian Adam - 0
The coasts between Baja California and Los Angeles are experiencing a significant algae bloom known as the "red tide". These blooms are caused by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY