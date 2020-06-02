Movistar + opens the process to hire Disney + to Fusion clients

On March 24 Disney + will arrive in Spain and is already raising a lot of expectation. So much an annual subscription offer is already available with a more than substantial discount 10 euros on the 69.99 that it will cost once the service starts. And the proof of this hype is that the main operators in our country have struggled to have it exclusively, which Movistar has finally achieved.

Today’s news is that Fusion bundle users who support Disney + booking can now begin the registration process to have it included in your Movistar + television offer from March 24. They must simply access the link that we leave you on these lines, log in with your username and password in the customer account and check that your Fusion package is compatible. In case you have doubts about which ones are included in the promotion, you should know what these are:

All Total Fusion

All Total Plus Fusion

All Fusion Selection Plus Fiction

Fusion + Total Soccer

Fusion + Total Fiction

Fusion + Total Leisure

All Fusion + Premium

All Mergers with 4 mobile lines

For now, details such as the price have not been revealed, whether it will be cheaper to have it through Movistar + or not. Remember that Netflix costs one euro (on average) less if contracted through the operator that if we do it directly with the streaming platforms, although surely, in this case, the same will not happen: the offer of 59.99 euros for a year of service is more than succulent.

Disney + on Movistar +.

By the way, it is important to say that If you have already paid that amount for a year of service at Disney + (with the offer) and you are Movistar customers, you can ask for a refund that amount, once you link your account with the code you will receive via SMS the same day the platform is launched. With that verification key, you can link both platforms from the official Disney + website.

Will there be integration into the decoder?

From Movistar + they have announced that channels 32 (Movistar + Disney) and 95 (Disney Channel) disappear from the dials on the same day March 24 and that, initially, there will be no integration with Disney + as it happens with Netflix within channel 100 of its decoders. Anyway, they warn that “we are working so that later you can enjoy (…) from the UHD decoder”.