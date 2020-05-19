Moving Out Review: a moving party game

There is not much to enjoy it, but there is no doubt that, in these times of social isolation, games based on remote multiplayer are experiencing a rather favorable period. A different discourse, on the other hand, must be made for the now increasingly rare products that base their raison d'etre only and only on the so-called couch co-op, the typically playful collaboration "from sofa". A formula that in the future, we are sure of it, will return to inflame the many evenings in the company of the usual friends, unfortunately hardly applicable in situations like the one we are all experiencing today, which makes interpersonal distance a forced condition.

The hope is that the expense of this sad historical moment should not be Moving Out, the new project by SMG Studio and DevM Games, available on PC and console starting from April 28th. Strong of the brand Team17 (recently also an advocate of the excellent Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair), it is in fact a pleasant and particular indie experience, a wacky "moving simulator" that, despite its substantial simplicity, certainly deserves an eye of respect by those who still know how to appreciate i old school party game, where you don't need an internet line to do some healthy caciara.

(Extra) ordinary transport

Smooth Moves is the number one clearing house in the charming town of Packmore. Perhaps even the only one, otherwise its success could not be explained in the face of a company philosophy that is, to say the least, questionable, which encourages employees to do In a hurry without taking too much care of any broken or damaged objects while moving. We impersonate a novice worker with the aim of becoming an Expert Expert in Transport and Organization (summarized in P.E.T.O: an unhappy acronym), recognition that is obtained only with the sound of home withdrawals. To obtain the appointment we will have to complete fifty assignments, which take place in approximately the same way: after reaching the customer's home with your van, you will need to fill the vehicle with all the required furniture, back and forth between rooms and floors without ever beating the limp.

You will have already understood that the game system behind Moving Out is rather elementary. The avatar, a funny figure with swinging arms, is able to lift – and possibly throw – small objects such as chairs and boxes, to drag larger ones including beds and refrigerators, and in addition to perform a hop as well, occurrence of to slap loudly at anything that moves (a mechanic that will come in handy especially during advanced levels, when the first dynamics of puzzle solving will begin to peep out).

In terms of general approach, nothing differs from the many "mission" titles that crowd the market: if you can load all the specified furniture onto the truck within a given lap of time, the software will automatically assign a medal, where more "golds" can be conquered, more extra levels will be unlocked during the main adventure.

Each scenario also provides three secondary and optional tasks, satisfying which they earn tip coins that can be spent at the Arcade Bar, a space dedicated to some – negligible – side mini-games. Three sub-objectives that vary according to the challenge faced and which, moreover, are never declared at the time of the first run: a way – perhaps a little subtle – to increase the replay value of production.

Be that as it may, despite having a fairly common and well-tested recreational framework, Moving Out has a few aces up its sleeve. First of all, it is good to get out of the head that the transport of goods from the shift home to the van is reduced to a linear travel from point to point. To place everything you need on our truck without too many hitches, they are indeed necessary method and a pinch of strategy, since not all the objects to be moved are equivalent in terms of characteristics and conformation.

It will happen to handle a box of glasses that break at the slightest blow, mandatory to be carried by hand, or vice versa a ball that we could very well decide to throw from the balcony directly on board the pickup truck, so as to save a few precious seconds. Furthermore, during a certain order the customer may ask us to transport a large tetramino-shaped sofa, with all the difficulties consequent to having to pass it between the doors that separate us from the destination. And then televisions, tables, plastic pipes, even chickens, sheep and tools animated by some strange spell: many different "things", all obviously subjected to specific physical properties, often far from easy to manage.

In addition to this, Moving Out boasts a considerable amount diversity of settings. It starts from having to empty classic terraced or two-storey houses until you find yourself in much more bizarre locations, from the apartments located close to rivers and streets – one level, in particular, is a clear tribute to the Frogger of Konami – to the frightening ghost-infested houses, up to crazy challenges aboard trains, planes and planes.

It is above all in the last moments that the game shows all its facets, introducing puzzle elements, such as the need to operate platforms and press switches to overcome certain obstacles, up to sometimes pushing the accelerator on the dynamics of jumping between the surfaces (it must be said that the platforming is rather "slippery" and, pad at the hand, not too refined).

Better in a team

We opened this article by writing about Moving Out in terms of a traditional party game. The title also provides the opportunity to approach the whole campaign alone; it is no coincidence that the progression is accompanied by a funny narration in the form of dialogues, with naturally very light and easy-going tones. We feel, however, to say without fear of denial that, in a single player configuration, the stimuli useful to resume the game in the hands after the end credits tend to immediately disappear.

To really have fun you need to have at least one other "moving" friend near you, where the maximum fun is reached by taking advantage of the local multiplayer game that the software makes available wisely.

Tackling internships as a couple or in a group means taking the field with a view to coordinate each other, that is, giving orders continuously, by word of mouth, perhaps to understand who should take care of moving that very heavy double bed and, at the same time, if those who have been unemployed should crush the window panes and throw the stuff to the colleague who is at the downstairs, hoping he can catch her on the fly. If there is a limit, it is that to do this we must necessarily find ourselves all together in one room, physically, since Moving Out does not allow cooperative online experience. A feature that, for a game of this genre, we would not be led to believe indispensable – indeed, if anything, the exact opposite – which, however, today as today, could really have been useful for many people.