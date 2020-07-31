Motorola VerveBuds 800: true wireless and great autonomy at a great price

Motorola continues its path as one of the brands that present the most novelties within the mobile panorama in what Wireless audio devices are concerned, with a fair amount of ranges and models that will allow finding a suitable solution for each type of user. And these Motorola VerveBuds 800 are proof of this.

Looking very close to the famous Apple Airpods, these headphones have the advantage of careful design both in the helmets themselves and in the charging case, which gives them more than interesting autonomy. Still, one of the most striking aspects of these Motorola VerveBuds 800 is the presence of the company’s well-known True Wireless technology.

Also with noise cancellation

Its design and the ear pad finish make it clear to us the intention of seeking the highest sound fidelity with each use, whether it is to make a simple phone call or listen to music at full volume. These Motorola VerveBuds 800 have a double microphone in each earpiece in such a way that it is possible to clean of background noises and better perceive what we hear through them.

Motorola VerveBuds 800.

And if that was not enough, These headphones offer IPX4 certification, which gives them resistance to liquids in such a way that we will be able to use them without problems for our physical exercise sessions outdoors, or in the rain, since they can easily withstand the drops even of our sweat. That makes this model perfect to enjoy outdoors this summer without fear of getting wet or stop working. Precisely, summer is time to go out to the field or to the beach and that is why autonomy is essential. Hence, we have 18 hours of total playback with these helmets, including the case where we can save them to regain energy before returning to the fray with a new musical session, or film and TV series.

Motorola VerveBuds 800 charging case.

With these Motorola VerveBuds 800 you can receive calls and make them, and therefore his microphone will allow us to communicate with him to give orders to some of the attendees most popular on the market. In this way, both Google, Alexa or Siri will be able to answer us without problems through them, either in configurations of one or two helmets on. Finally, remember that it will be possible to configure the sound of these helmets through the Hubble Connect for VerveLife application, on iOS and Android, which will leave you calibrate the equalizer and set the sound type … or locate them in case of loss. If you like them, you already have them for sale at a recommended price of 99.99 euros.

