Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Motorola VerveBuds 800: true wireless and great autonomy at a great price

By Brian Adam
48
0

Most Viewd

AppleBrian Adam -

An email published by the US congress shows how ruthless Steve Jobs was

That Steve Jobs was a ruthless CEO and entrepreneur is not new, and those who have closely followed the...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Huawei Days active from now: up to 40% discount on myriad products

"Surprise" at midnight: from this moment the promotions related to the Huawei Days initiative, which it provides, are active...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to make TikTok videos with photos from your gallery

TikTok is the fashion application and its videos have become the daily life of the youngest but also of...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to add your face to a GIF and share it on WhatsApp

Make your WhatsApp conversations even more fun with this app, which allows you to insert your face or that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Motorola continues its path as one of the brands that present the most novelties within the mobile panorama in what Wireless audio devices are concerned, with a fair amount of ranges and models that will allow finding a suitable solution for each type of user. And these Motorola VerveBuds 800 are proof of this.

Looking very close to the famous Apple Airpods, these headphones have the advantage of careful design both in the helmets themselves and in the charging case, which gives them more than interesting autonomy. Still, one of the most striking aspects of these Motorola VerveBuds 800 is the presence of the company’s well-known True Wireless technology.

Also with noise cancellation

Its design and the ear pad finish make it clear to us the intention of seeking the highest sound fidelity with each use, whether it is to make a simple phone call or listen to music at full volume. These Motorola VerveBuds 800 have a double microphone in each earpiece in such a way that it is possible to clean of background noises and better perceive what we hear through them.

Motorola VerveBuds 800.

And if that was not enough, These headphones offer IPX4 certification, which gives them resistance to liquids in such a way that we will be able to use them without problems for our physical exercise sessions outdoors, or in the rain, since they can easily withstand the drops even of our sweat. That makes this model perfect to enjoy outdoors this summer without fear of getting wet or stop working. Precisely, summer is time to go out to the field or to the beach and that is why autonomy is essential. Hence, we have 18 hours of total playback with these helmets, including the case where we can save them to regain energy before returning to the fray with a new musical session, or film and TV series.

Motorola VerveBuds 800 charging case.

With these Motorola VerveBuds 800 you can receive calls and make them, and therefore his microphone will allow us to communicate with him to give orders to some of the attendees most popular on the market. In this way, both Google, Alexa or Siri will be able to answer us without problems through them, either in configurations of one or two helmets on. Finally, remember that it will be possible to configure the sound of these helmets through the Hubble Connect for VerveLife application, on iOS and Android, which will leave you calibrate the equalizer and set the sound type … or locate them in case of loss. If you like them, you already have them for sale at a recommended price of 99.99 euros.

>

More Articles Like This

Los 23 análisis de julio de Xataka: 7 móviles, 4 televisores, auriculares inalámbricos y todas nuestras reviews con sus notas

Reviews Brian Adam -
El verano ya está aquí, pero nosotros no paramos de probar los últimos dispositivos. Os lo mostramos con la mesa de análisis...
Read more

The next Airpods will make you listen to music through the bones of your head

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
It is a strange sensation that runs through your body when you first use a cochlear or bone conduction headphones, because you don't...
Read more

Hisense ULED H55U7QF, review: a TV to storm the mid-range thanks to its great implementation of FALD technology

Reviews Brian Adam -
The new objective of Chinese brands is to conquer the television market. And Hisense is one of the manufacturers that is...
Read more

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, análisis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Analizamos el último juego de la franquicia de Sword Art Online que sigue de cerca las aventuras de Kirito en el mundo virtual de...
Read more

It is official: Apple recognizes that the new iPhone will not arrive on time

Mobile Brian Adam -
Both analysts specialized in Apple, and leakers who publish information from within the company, have been predicting for months that the coronavirus crisis...
Read more

In Death Unchained Review: an original rogue like for Oculus Quest

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Are you ready to take up your bow and take good aim to transform yourself into a great archer in virtual reality? Let's jump back...
Read more

Categories

5G News64Amazon75Android593Apple252Apps717Apps Reviews18Artificial Intelligence56Car Tech118Celebrities41Communication104Community314Computing138Corona Virus740Cybersecurity109Direct Link102Economy100Editor's Pick195Electronics86Entertainment618Facebook114Fashion And Beauty10Football86Gadget Reviews70Game Reviews193Gaming326Google244Health111How to?431Humans of Tallaght271Instagram32iphone114Laptop Reviews19Laptops72Latest news3235Microsoft61Mobile643Movies60Phone Reviews226Reviews567Robotics58Rovers53Science163Shopping Guide302Smart Gadgets881Social Networks365Space tech207Sports1016Sq.News3Tech Giants88Tech News3937Tesla61TikTOk32Top Stories811Twitter45WhatsApp192Windows152Youtube44

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY