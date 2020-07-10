Tech NewsMobile
Motorola starts a weekend full of discounts on its main mobiles

During this weekend of July 10, 11 and 12, 2020 Motorola has decided to drop the prices of some of its best terminals, in such a way that we will be able to get them with a more than important discount to enjoy them during this summer that has almost begun. And there will be three models that we can acquire under this Special weekend: Moto G Pro, Moto G8 and Moto E6S.

Moto E6S.

All three are designed to offer an unbeatable price-quality ratio, with hardware specifications far superior to the economic, medium and medium-high segments to which they belong. Hence you cannot miss this opportunity to renew your smartphone at prices that will be difficult to find in the coming months.

Discounts of almost 20%

The first one that will catch your attention is the Moto G Pro. A brand new smartphone that has just landed in our country and has a really good configuration for the price segment it is aimed at 6.4-inch FHD + display, Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128 internal storage (expandable via microSD), triple 48, 16 and 2MP camera with angular, ultra-wide-angle and macro effects, respectively, and one of the 16MP selfies with wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, Android 10 and a 4,000 mAh battery. Now we can get hold of it on the manufacturer’s official website for 279 euros, instead of the 329 that it was costing.

Moto G Pro.

For his part, the Moto G8 is a mid-range budget with a large 6.4-inch screen, HD +, Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 of storage (expandable via microSD), the triple camera of 16, 8 and 2MP with angular, ultra-wide-angle and macro effects, respectively, another sensor for 8MP selfies, wifi, Bluetooth, FM radio, Android 10 and 4,000 mAh battery. Now you can take it for 169 euros, instead of the 199 that has the recommended price.

Moto G8.

For the end we leave the cheapest device, but not the least interesting. Installs a 6.1-inch screen, HD +, Mediatek MT6762 octa-core processor, with 2GB of RAM and 32 internal storage (expandable via microSD), dual 13 and 2MP cameras, the latter works as a depth sensor, 5MP quality selfies, wifi, bluetooth, FM radio, Android 9 and a battery 3,000 mAh. Now you have it on offer for 99 euros, instead of the 129 that it had been costing so far.

