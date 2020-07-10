Motorola relaunches the Moto G8 Pus as Motorola One Vision Plus for some markets

After some previous leaks, The Motorola One Vision Plus is already official in some countries in the Middle East. The new phone has a more or less affordable price and is identical in design and features to another 2019 mobile, the Motorola Moto G8 Plus.

Motorola has been updating its mobile catalogue during 2020, but it has not distributed the same phones to all countries. Even has changed the name of some smartphones to distribute them in other markets than the original; as was the case with the Motorola Moto G Pro in Europe (it is the American Moto G Stylus) and the most recent Motorola One Vision PluIt’s already available in some countries in the Middle East. This improved version of the original Motorola One Vision is a Motorola Moto G8 Plus: the brand has renamed it to continue marketing it in 2020.

Same design and features, different name

The new Motorola One Vision Plus is official and is also for sale, although only in selected countries. Motorola distributes it in the MEA zone (Middle East and Africa) and can already be purchased on the Amazon page of the United Arab Emirates. Its price is 699 dirham, about 169 euros to change.

Despite the fact that the mobile is new, Motorola has only renamed the Moto G8 plus to distribute it with a new name in another market. The mobile is still a mid-range powered by the Snapdragon 665, a well-known processor in this price segment. Of recognizable design in Motorola, Moto One Vision Plus offers a 6.3-inch screen with a top cutout for front camera (notch in the form of a drop of water), it includes 4 GB of RAM memory, 128 GB of storage and 4,000 mAh of battery, among other key features.

Below you have the datasheet of the Motorola One Vision Plus.

Moto One Vision Plus screen IPS 6.3 ” Full HD + Dimensions and weight 158.35 x 75.83 x 9.09 mm. 188 g Processor Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 128 GB Micro SD Frontal camera 25 MP, aperture f / 2.0 Rear camera 48 MP, aperture f / 1.7 16 MP wide-angle, f / 2.2 aperture 5 MP depth, f / 2.2 aperture Battery 4,000 mAh Turbo Charge 15 W Operating system Android 9 Connectivity Dual SIM Wifi Bluetooth 5.0 NFC Minijack USB-C Others Rear fingerprint reader

The mobile is already on sale in the United Arab Emirates, as we said, although in other markets it can also be obtained (such as Spanish): just look for it as Motorola Moto G8 Plus. They are both identical.

