Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of its iconic form factor? Well, in the United States of America has been started an offer that we can define “unusual”.

In fact, according to what reported by Engadget and as you can see on the official website of Motorola USA, the brand has decided to activate the “take two, pay one” promotion. In fact, against the purchase of a Motorola RAZR smartphone at a price of $ 1499.99, US users can take home a second unit of the device. This is an atypical situation since we have rarely seen such a promotion, especially for a smartphone of this type.

At this point, there are many people who, through social networks, are starting to talk about “flop”. On the other hand, it is a very particular device, since it is one of the first foldings, it has a cost that according to many is high and has not been received in the best way by critics. In addition, following the launch, several “knocks” came, from the difficulties in terms of repair to the issue of the broken display.

In conclusion, Motorola RAZR doesn’t seem to hit the mark. The fact that the smartphone, which has also been released in the USA for a few months, already has a “take two, pay one” promotion only feeds the already strong previous sensations regarding the actual sales of the device.