Motorola One Fusion is official, but it probably won’t arrive in Italy

Motorola One Fusion is official, but it probably won't arrive in Italy

Motorola One Fusion is official. After the announcement of the One Fusion + in early June, the second model in the series is also a reality, but only in selected regions: initially the launch will take place in Latin America and in some countries in the Middle East, while it is not yet known if and when it will arrive in Europe.

In any case, let’s see the technical sheet revealed by the company: the One Fusion smartphone will have a 6.5 ”HD + LCD screen with a resolution of 1600×720. The chipset will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 2.2 GHz octa-core compared to the 730 of the One Fusion + model, combined with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space and a 5000 mAh battery.

Regarding the photographic sector, there will not be a pop-up front camera as for Fusion + but a drip notch with an 8 MP lens. On the other hand, there will be four lenses, including a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro and a last 2 MP depth sensor.

The operating system supplied will be Android 10 and the smartphone will be available in the colors Emerald Green and Deep Sapphire Blue. The price, however, is not yet known: it is currently on sale on the Chilean market at 220 Euros, thus showing that compared to the Motorola One Fusion + launched in Italy at 299 Euros a lower cost is expected considering the specifications. However, since there is the Plus variant on the European market, One Fusion may not actually arrive here.

Who knows if it will be the same for the new and long-awaited Edge Lite, the latest smartphone of the Edge series.

