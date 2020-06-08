MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Updated:

Motorola One Fusion +: big battery, versatile cameras and average power for the new Motorola One

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company -...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Snapdragon 768G, the new Qualcomm processor comes with 5G and promises up to 15% more speed than the Snapdragon...

Qualcomm once again bets on the segment of premium mid-range processors with the Snapdragon 768G. It is configured as...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Motorola One Fusion +: big battery, versatile cameras and average power for the new Motorola One

After several leaks in recent weeks, the new Motorola One Fusion + It has come true through Motorola Germany. The German division of the oriental brand was in charge of discovering what now becomes one more model of the factory’s midline. A phone that joins the One family as another full-fledged component.

And since it had been leaking, the phone almost strictly meets the standards of a mid-range these days. With a large screen diagonal, a solvent processor but far from the head of the competition and a complete and versatile rear camera set. Even if the strongest point of this phone is its battery, a 5,000 mAh internal battery that promises great autonomy.

Motorola One Fusion Plus Datasheet

Motorola One Fusion +
screen6.5-inch IPS LCD
Ratio 19.5: 9
2,340 x 1,080 pixels FullHD +
HDR10
ProcessorSnapdragon 730
Adreno 618 GPU
Versions6GB / 128GB
Micro SD
Frontal camera16-megapixel f / 2.0
Pop-up system
Rear cameras64-megapixel f / 1.8
8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle 118º
5-megapixel f / 2.2 macro
2-megapixel f / 2.2 bokeh
Drums5,000 mAh
15W fast charge
SystemAndroid 10
My UX layer
Connectivity4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Gps
Headphone jack
USB Type-C
Dimensions and weight162.9 x 76.4 x 9.6 mm
210 grams
OthersRear fingerprint reader
Assistant button on the side
Price299.99 euros

Four cameras and power for a mid-range

Moto One Fusion +

The new Motorola One Fusion + arrives taking a step forward compared to the One range, and for this, the Snapdragon 730 processor is the main brain of the device. The processor, with an Adreno 618 GPU to take over the entire graphics section, is supported by 6GB of RAM and a 128GB internal memory in a single version of the device. Although we can expand it with a microSD if we want.

The screen of this Motorola One Fusion + arrives completely clean for us because the 16-megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 lens, hides in the upper frame with a pop-up system. So we have 6.5 inches from an LCD panel with a 19.5: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution, taking it up to 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The reader is not hidden behind this panel but behind the phone, and we also have an Assistant button on the side.

Four versatile cameras and a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge

In the rear camera equipment, we find a quad configuration that begins to be quite common in the market. 64 megapixels f / 1.8 for the main camera, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 for the camera with lens ultra-wide-angle, 2 megapixels f / 2.2 for a camera with focus macro and another 2 megapixels with f / 2.2 lens for depth readings, for him bokeh.

The battery of the Motorola One Fusion + is 5,000 mAh, one of its strengths along with its 15W fast charge, and the phone comes with Android 10 hidden behind Motorola’s My UX layer. The phone, with dimensions of 162.9 x 76.4 x 9.6 millimetres and a weight of 210 grams, offers 4G Dual, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack and USB Type-C charging port.

Versions and prices of Motorola One Fusion +

Moto One Fusion +

As we have commented during the description of its characteristics, Motorola puts its new One Fusion + on the street in a single version of RAM and internal storage and, therefore, in a single model. The price set for it is 299.99 euros in Europe.

  • Motorola One Fusion + with 6GB / 128GB: 299.99 euros

More Articles Like This

Apple: a new patent for remote group selfies

Apple Brian Adam -
The technological colossus of Cupertino has developed an interesting new idea transforming it into a patent. More precisely, he created what could be called,...
Read more

Celia: how to set up and get the most out of Huawei’s voice assistant

Android Brian Adam -
Huawei presented Celia in March, your own smart assistant to rival Bixby, Google Assistant or Siri, among others. It is a proposal integrated into...
Read more

SpaceX, astronauts ring the Nasdaq opening bell from the ISS

Space tech Brian Adam -
After the historic launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule from Cape Canaveral on May 30, 2020, and the arrival of Robert L. Behnken and...
Read more

Italian football returns in 4K: the Coppa Italia final will be broadcast in UHD on Tivùsat

Sports Brian Adam -
While it will be necessary to wait a little longer to review Serie A on Sky and DAZN, Tivùsat has announced that will broadcast...
Read more

NASA, Trump and SpaceX: the beginning of a new space age for the USA

Space tech Brian Adam -
The new space race of the United States of America sees three important allies, from NASA to SpaceX, passing through Donald Trump. Astronauts Robert Behnken...
Read more

The probe that is challenging the Sun ready to make its fifth close encounter

Space tech Brian Adam -
Currently, a probe is challenging the Sun, approaching close distances never taken. We are talking about the Parker Solar Probe, which recently began its...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Motorola One Fusion +: big battery, versatile cameras and average power for the new Motorola One

After several leaks in recent weeks, the new Motorola One Fusion + It has come true through Motorola Germany....
Read more
Latest news

Farmers welcome re-opening of livestock marts

Brian Adam -
Farmers have welcomed the reopening of open livestock and sheep slaughterhouses today under strict restrictions set by the Department of Agriculture. David Leydon of Professional...
Read more
Apple

Apple: a new patent for remote group selfies

Brian Adam -
The technological colossus of Cupertino has developed an interesting new idea transforming it into a patent. More precisely, he created what could be called,...
Read more
Latest news

Man arrested for plotting to massacre Muslims in Germany

Brian Adam -
Berlin: A man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting to massacre Muslims. Authorities say a 21-year-old man from the northern city of...
Read more
Android

Celia: how to set up and get the most out of Huawei’s voice assistant

Brian Adam -
Huawei presented Celia in March, your own smart assistant to rival Bixby, Google Assistant or Siri, among others. It is a proposal integrated into...
Read more
Space tech

SpaceX, astronauts ring the Nasdaq opening bell from the ISS

Brian Adam -
After the historic launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule from Cape Canaveral on May 30, 2020, and the arrival of Robert L. Behnken and...
Read more
Sports

Italian football returns in 4K: the Coppa Italia final will be broadcast in UHD on Tivùsat

Brian Adam -
While it will be necessary to wait a little longer to review Serie A on Sky and DAZN, Tivùsat has announced that will broadcast...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: