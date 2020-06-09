Motorola Moto G8 Power, review: conquering the mid-range with an (almost) infinite battery

The historic Moto G family lives on with members like the Motorola Moto G8, Moto G8 Plus and the protagonist of our review, the Moto G8 Power. His last name is given by the huge battery (at least numerically) that incorporates, being its main differential point compared to its two brothers. In a mid-range that is increasingly capable at the specification level, differential points are required to gain ground and betting on capital points as autonomy can be a good move.

It is thus necessary to analyze this Moto G8 Power in search of its three days of autonomy promised by the brand, at the same time that we review the rest of its technical specifications and user experience. So let’s check if he’s a worthy contender for the mid-range throne.

Motorola Moto G8 Power datasheet

MOTOROLA MOTO G8 POWER SCREEN 6.4 inches

Full HD +

Screen hole

IPS LCD DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 155.95 x 75.84 x 9.63 mm

197 g PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 INTERNAL MEMORY 64 GB eMMC RAM 4GB REAR CAMERA 16 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 telephoto

8 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide-angle

2 MP f / 2.2 macro FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 5,000mAh

15W TurboPower fast charge SOFTWARE Android 10 custom by Motorola OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader

USB Type C

NFC

Headphone jack PRICE 249 euros

Correct design, fairly sharp panel, and stunning audio

The Motorola Moto G8 Power does not have large modules on the back. Classic back with reader located in the company logo. The Motorola Moto G8 Power does not have large modules on the back. Classic back with reader located in the company logo.

The design of the Motorola Moto G8 Power, for better or for worse, is something different from what we are seeing in most current releases. We are before an aluminium body with a fairly traditional finish. In terms of dimensions, the terminal convinces because it “barely” measures 15.5 centimetres high and, although it is somewhat thick and heavy (something that is forgiven for the capacity of the battery) it is very comfortable to hand and does not slip too much.

The panel is correct in terms of brightness, sharpness and contrast. The hole in the screen is quite small, so we forgot about it within a few hours of using the phone

The front of the device houses a 6.4-inch panel with IPS technology and Full HD + resolution. This screen has a small hole that houses the front camera. The quality of the panel is correct, highlighting the good exercise with the colour that Motorola has made, as well as the sharpness that this screen has. Brightness is sufficient outdoors, without standing out for being the brightest panel in its range.

According to GSMarena occupies 83% of the front, being one of the weakest points of the terminal in terms of design. The frames could be much more used, from the generous lower chin to the rest of the bezels that surround the device.

The speaker (well, the speakers) of this Moto G8 Power deserve a few words apart: this mobile phone sounds scandalous. The speaker (well, the speakers) of this Moto G8 Power deserve a few words apart: this mobile phone sounds scandalous.

Regarding the sound, we have been pleasantly surprised. In a nutshell, is one of the best audios in its segment. Despite being an economic mobile, the Moto G8 Power has two stereo speakers that, in our tests, have exceeded 90 decibels.

The audio of the Moto G8 Power reminds us more of high-end proposals. Similarly, the audio has been optimized through a headphone jack, which sounds higher than normal and with great quality

Aside from being a remarkably high volume, the quality is worthy of practically a high-end mobile. It helps that the phone natively comes with a Dolby-signed audio optimizer that automatically adjusts the audio according to the content we are listening to. If we add to this proposal that we have a headphone jack and that when we connect them, the sound is unexpectedly good again, we can only give it a license plate in this section.

Poor-than-expected performance and outstanding autonomy

The Moto G8 Power has a Snapdragon 665, one of the humblest proposals in Qualcomm’s mid-range of 2019. Despite this, it is a proven and wealthy processor. However, despite having a good processor and a light operating system, basic processes get stuck to this mobile. The opening times are high for tasks as simple as opening the settings, WhatsApp, Chrome, etc. The lag appears easily, there are slow animations and lack of rhythm.

The performance of the Moto G8 Power is fair for day to day, but can be improved. Increased pace expected when moving the operating system and applications

If we talk about games, the performance is correct. There is no lack of power and the 4 GB of RAM, although they can play a trick on us if we have many applications in the background, they are enough for daily use. We have also not noticed heating in practically any condition. In short, the Moto G8 Power is capable of moving everything but could do it faster. In fact, if we take a look at the benchmarks, we see that it is below mobile phones with the same processor and RAM.

MOTO G8 POWER REALME X2 SAMSUNG GALAXY A51 REALME 5 XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 8T HUAWEI P30 LITE PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 730G Exynos 9610 Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 665 Kirin 710 RAM 4GB 6 GB 6 GB 4GB 4GB 4GB ANTUTU 140,234 256,452 158,467 170,780 136,111 131,268 GEEKBENCH 303 / 1,332 545 / 1,728 347 / 1,338 310 / 1,329 308 / 1,341 317 / 1,282 PC MARK WORK 6,754 9,095 5,399 7,756 6,812 5,872

At the biometrics level, we have a fingerprint reader on the back. Its operation is correct, although it could have one more point of speed given the point where the capacitive readers are located. Regarding facial recognition, at least in the version that we have been able to test, there is no trace, something that has been missing.

Regarding the software, good news. Android 10 almost stock with some small Motorola customizations that add value. Google Photos is the default gallery, Files the files app, Drive the cloud content app, etc. Motorola just adds its ‘Moto’ application, from which we can configure some gestures, the game mode or the ‘Moto screen’ and Moto Audio, its application in collaboration with Dolby to adjust the audio.

The only point we miss here is a higher rate regarding security patches, since in this case, we have the December 2019 patch at the time of performing our analysis.

The autonomy of the G8 Power is one of the best we have tested. The three days of use are perfectly viable

Motorola promises three days of use with its G8 Power. Is this possible? Yes, even more, if we use it little. In our case, we have managed to touch 10 hours of the screen in two days of use, a figure that translates into more than 12 hours of the screen in a single day and about 8 hours of the screen in three days. Outstanding autonomy, accompanied by a 15W charger.

Four cameras that could give more of themselves

Motorola has opted for a configuration of four cameras for your Moto G8 Power– A 16-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 2-megapixel macro sensor. Although the configuration promises versatility, let’s first talk about the camera application that makes it possible to take pictures.

Motorola’s camera app is complete, although somewhat confusing and slow. For example, going from photo mode to video mode and vice versa, it takes about three seconds, a charging time too high for such simple functions. On the other hand, we have multiple functions such as automatic HDR activated by default, portrait mode, macro, selective colour, augmented reality stickers, etc. The modes are fine, but a somewhat more comfortable implementation in the interface would be appreciated (they are all grouped together in the same tab instead of being spread over the interface).

Daytime photography

In good light conditions, the Moto G8 Power defends itself, although it does not feature prominently in its price range. The colours are muted, the HDR can be improved and the sharpness is made to begin several shots. The telephoto lens throws certain artefacts, although it does not lose too much clarity with respect to the main sensor. There is relative consistency between sensors although, curiously, the telephoto lens is the most colourful and has the highest exposure (all caused by software).

Night photography

Autofocus has serious problems at night. It costs too much to take a shot even while still. Autofocus has serious problems at night. It costs too much to take a shot even while still.

When the night Comes problems come. The Moto G8 Power, as we have already told you, is a mobile that works somewhat slowly. This lack of speed is transferred when taking pictures. During the day we can manage to take the shots, but at night the shutter takes too long to take photos and the autofocus has serious problems. So much so, that standing still pointing at a static object can take 3 or 4 seconds to focus, if at all. Nor do we have a night mode to try to improve the results.

Portrait mode

The Moto G8 Power doesn’t finish sharpening the edges in the portrait. Identify the subject well, but the work can be improved. The Moto G8 Power doesn’t finish sharpening the edges in the portrait. Identify the subject well, but the work can be improved.

Regarding the portrait mode, a good job is achieved identifying the main subject, although the work done with the edges when trimming is improved. Some elements are off the depth map somewhat oddly, making the photo not look as good as it should. Also note that the telephoto lens is considerably less bright than the main sensor so that the photos come out somewhat darker.

Macro mode

The latest sensor in the Motorola Moto G8 Power is a two-megapixel macro. This offers merely testimonial results since the lack of detail and contrast make it unappetizing to use it. It is true that we can get very close to objects but the lack of quality of this sensor is noticeable compared to the other three cameras.

Selfie

The Motorola Moto G8 Power selfie is enough Although, in tonic with the rest of the sensors, the work can be improved. HDR works correctly in normal photos, but when we activate portrait mode, it stops working. At the colour level, there are also inconsistencies since the processing of the face is quite artificial.

Motorola Moto G8 Power, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

The Moto G8 Power is a terminal that falls in love with its battery and hearing aid, but that raises serious doubts when we talk about performance and camera, capital points in any terminal, regardless of the price range. For 249 euros you cannot demand the best performance or photographic section, but it is clearly below several of its direct rivals in these two main points.

Clean software and more than decent hardware for less than 250 euros is appreciated, although there are key points to improve with this Motorola

It is up to the user to decide if he is willing to sacrifice those two points in exchange for clean software and good multimedia experience. Be that as it may, it is appreciated that Motorola continues to offer proposals with such differential points in low price ranges.