Motorola Moto G8 Plus is updated to Android 10 in Spain

The latest batch of Motorola mobiles with the last name G It is still for sale in our country and, among all of them, the Moto G8 Plus stands as the most powerful. We do not know, however, how long this surname will be kept, since Motorola has already circulated it in other countries under the One brand, specifically as Motorola One Vision Plus.

The phone set foot on the ground with Android 9 Pie and now it is ready to abandon the last names of desserts with the arrival of Android 10. The update speed has not been high, far from what Motorola has accustomed us to in previous years. Recall that Android 11 has an arrival date and is not far. But the Moto G8 Plus is updated to Android 10 in Spain.

Android 10 in the Spanish Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Motorola has already accustomed us to releasing updates to their phones starting from Brazil since most of their sales are concentrated there. However, it seems that this time we have been chosen and the Motorola Moto G8 Plus will start its round of updates from Spain, abandoning Android 9 to definitely embrace Android 10.

The update is already being received in Spain with the number of version QPI30.28-Q3-29 and includes the Google security patch for the month of July. Once this jump to Android 10 is received, therefore, the phone will be completely updated and awaiting a future monthly security update, that of August.

As is usually the case in these cases, the update will take place in a staggered manner, so it could take a few days until you receive the notification that it is ready for our phone. It will be a matter of having a little patience until the phone alerts us and then, as we always recommend, download it via WiFi so as not to make our mobile data rate suffer excessively.

