MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Motorola Moto G8 Plus is updated to Android 10 in Spain

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook, Google and Apple introduce new emojis

San Francisco: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook, Google and Apple have introduced new emojis to express...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus is updated to Android 10 in Spain

The latest batch of Motorola mobiles with the last name G It is still for sale in our country and, among all of them, the Moto G8 Plus stands as the most powerful. We do not know, however, how long this surname will be kept, since Motorola has already circulated it in other countries under the One brand, specifically as Motorola One Vision Plus.

The phone set foot on the ground with Android 9 Pie and now it is ready to abandon the last names of desserts with the arrival of Android 10. The update speed has not been high, far from what Motorola has accustomed us to in previous years. Recall that Android 11 has an arrival date and is not far. But the Moto G8 Plus is updated to Android 10 in Spain.

Android 10 in the Spanish Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Motorola has already accustomed us to releasing updates to their phones starting from Brazil since most of their sales are concentrated there. However, it seems that this time we have been chosen and the Motorola Moto G8 Plus will start its round of updates from Spain, abandoning Android 9 to definitely embrace Android 10.

The update is already being received in Spain with the number of version QPI30.28-Q3-29 and includes the Google security patch for the month of July. Once this jump to Android 10 is received, therefore, the phone will be completely updated and awaiting a future monthly security update, that of August.

As is usually the case in these cases, the update will take place in a staggered manner, so it could take a few days until you receive the notification that it is ready for our phone. It will be a matter of having a little patience until the phone alerts us and then, as we always recommend, download it via WiFi so as not to make our mobile data rate suffer excessively.

Track | The Free Android

More Articles Like This

How to uninstall the new Microsoft Edge from Windows 10 (2020)

Tech News Brian Adam -
Microsoft has always had bad experiences with its internet browsers, despite the success of some of them. Explorer was the favorite of millions of...
Read more

How to access a drive from Windows 10 taskbar

How to? Brian Adam -
One of the most important things is to have all the information stored in an organized way on our computer. In this sense, the...
Read more

Windows 10X is still late: the arrival on dual-screen devices in 2022?

Tech News Brian Adam -
Still delays for the new Windows 10X. According to ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, the operating system should debut on dual-screen devices only in the...
Read more

The ‘close connections’ will be coming to Android very soon, do you know when?

Android Brian Adam -
We have been hearing for a long time that these types of connections are getting closer within the Android landscape, but now it looks...
Read more

OnePlus Buds maybe under $ 100, but what will be the price in Italy?

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Very little is missing from the presentation of OnePlus Nord, a new mid-range smartphone arriving on the market at a price below $ 500....
Read more

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

Computing Brian Adam -
The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September. Meanwhile, new rumours emerge on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY