Motorola Moto G Pro, a mid-range rival that uses the included stylus as its primary weapon

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Motorola Moto G Pro, a mid-range rival that uses the included stylus as its primary weapon

After the presentation of the Moto G Stylus in the United States, the Motorola mobile phone with integrated pencil arrives in Spain with a name change: here it will be called Moto G Pro. With its own brand design, and flawless performance that makes balance its main exponent, the Moto G Pro offers extra productivity without sacrificing price.

The Moto G range continues to expand to offer a mid-range device for almost any pocket. And now we have a new European member that arrives with an integrated touch pen, the Motorola Moto G Pro. More accessible version of the popular Galaxy Note, the Motorola in question remains in the line of the mid-range offering multiple cameras, a Snapdragon 665 and software updated to Android 10. Among other details.

Moto G Pro technical sheet

MOTOROLA MOTO G PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm
192 grams

SCREEN

IPS LCD
6.4 inches
FullHD + resolution
2,300 x 1,080 pixels
19.17: 9 aspect ratio
Density of 399 dpi
HDR10

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 665
Adreno 610 GPU

Versions

4GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 512 GB

REAR CAMERAS

48 megapixel f / 1.7 EIS
16 megapixel wide angle f / 2.2
2 megapixels macro f / 2.2
ToF camera

FRONT CAMERA

16 megapixel f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,000 mAh
10W fast charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

USB Type-C
Bluetooth 5.0
Stereo dual speaker
3.5mm jack

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader
Water resistant
Built-in pencil

PRICE

329 euros

Motorola Moto G Pro, now with built-in stylus

Moto G Pro

Within the manufacturer's catalog there are a certain number of models that specialize in a task. To take photos with zoom, with a large battery or capable of becoming a mobile action camera. And Motorola has decided to take the surname from the Moto G Stylus already presented to bring it to European lands with a name according to the functions of the phone. At least in theory.

The Moto G Pro makes use of a Snapdragon 665, SoC that guarantees a decent average performance, both in games and in other tasks where some power is required. With 4 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage the phone starts somewhat contained, although suitable for regular use. Of course, the label of 'Pro' may be something big.

Moto G Pro

The quad camera includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera that Motorola calls 'action' and a third 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. A fourth ToF camera completes the cast to capture depth.

Moto G Pro

Ahead, the Motorola Moto G Pro anchors a 16-megapixel selfie camera that breaks the screen with a hole in the upper left area. This screen has a diagonal of 6.4 inches; while taking advantage of the front without leaving excessive frames around it.

A sufficiently balanced mid-range

Motorola G Stylus

The war in the mid-range is truly relentless. So, aware that it is difficult to compete with features, Motorola is committed to the unique detail of the pen in order to capture the attention of those who seek advanced use of the phone. Located on the right side of the lower part of the Moto G Pro, the pencil is accessible to withdraw when desired. And with software functions dedicated to that use, such as the Moto Note application or the Moto Experiences created for the included accessory.

The Moto G Pro completes its hardware with 4,000 mAh battery, NFC, splash protection, it has a rear fingerprint reader (above the Motorola logo), it does not dispense with the headphone jack and maintains Android 10 based software.

Motorola Moto G Pro price and availability

The mobile will arrive in Spain from next June. And it will do so at the price of 329 euros.

