Motorola Moto G 5G design leaked: quad camera from behind, double from front

The Moto G family will have a member with 5G connectivity, according to the latest leaked information. As we can see in the Android Authority, a render of the design of this terminal has been filtered, with some peculiarities that we had not yet seen in the Moto family.

So let’s reel the render that has been filtered, which has left little to see at the level of technical characteristics but that gives important clues about what we are going to find, according to the leaked information, in the next generation Moto G.

48 megapixel quad camera and 5G technology

The Motorola Moto G 5G has been seen from almost all angles. On the front we find something quite striking: a double perforation. In this case the holes have not been joined, but we found two small holes in which two sensors are housed, respectively. The front use is similar to what we find in the rest of the Moto family, with a notable lower chin and the rest of the best used frames.

The fingerprint reader will be located on the right side of the device. Regarding the camera, we will have four sensors, the main one being 48 megapixels

On the back we see the Moto logo, in which the fingerprint reader will not be housed. In the upper left corner we find a quad camera with 48-megapixel main sensor. There is no more data on the sensors, but it is not difficult, seeing the trend of this 2020, that we are facing a main sensor + wide angle + bokeh + macro, since in the render it is appreciated that the two sensors on the right are very little ones. On the side the fingerprint reader attracts attention.

At the hardware level, no more is known about this Moto G 5G. Being compatible with this connectivity, both Qualcomm and Mediatek candidates are considered. For the moment, there is no filing date for this model It shouldn’t be too far from its market launch.

