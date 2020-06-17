Motorola Edge review: the road to the top of the mid-range is full of curves (literally)

When you take the Motorola Edge out of the box you realize it’s not a Motorola anymore. Although the device draws on the design of its brothers in the One range, it has little or nothing to do with them when we observe their very curved OLED screen and its refresh rate. It’s a rather interesting premium mid-range and, why not say it, eye-catching.

We already had the opportunity to try it to tell you our first impressions, but now is the time to make a deeper analysis So without further ado, let’s get to it.

Motorola Edge Data Sheet

MOTOROLA EDGE DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm

188 grams SCREEN 6.7 inch OLED

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

19.5: 9 format

90 Hz

Curve

Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 765

Adreno 620 GPU RAM 6 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128 GB expandable with microSD cards REAR CAMERA 64 MP f / 1.8

Wide-angle (117º) + macro 16 MP f / 2.2

Telephoto 8 MP f / 2.4 optical zoom x2

ToF

LED flash

4K video @ 30FPS FRONT CAMERA 25 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 4,500 mAh

Fast charging 18W OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 CONNECTIVITY USB Type-C

5G NR Sub-6GHz

4G

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

WiFi ac

Gps

Hybrid Dual SIM OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader

3.5mm jack

Stereo speakers PRICE 599 euros

Design: a familiar flavour

We begin this analysis by talking about design. The Motorola Edge, as we said previously, drinks from what has been seen in other One range devices such as the One Action, One Macro or the recent One Fusion +. However, this time Motorola has forgotten about thick modules and implementations for cameras and has opted for a simpler solution that, all things said, works better: integrate the cameras into the chassis itself. Almost nothing protrudes, less than a millimetre, and it is appreciated.

Why? Because one of the problems that thick photographic modules like iPhone 11 Pro, Huawei P40 and Redmi Note 9S have is that they make the mobile wobble when we leave it on a table. The Motorola Edge, however, has an almost, almost completely smooth rear, so it doesn’t wobble.

That said, the back it is finished in plastic and in black colour, but a shiny black that, unfortunately for my hobbies, is full of traces. Plastic has the advantage that it slides less than glass, but if it is not well finished it can be a magnet for them, and in this case, it is. As a fact to consider, Motorola adds a silicone case to the box, so there is always the option to put it on and get rid of stains.

The back is slightly curved on the sides so that ergonomics is improved. It is a slightly less pronounced curvature than that of the screen, which we will talk about later, and it feels quite good in the hand. The corners are also curved, allowing we can hold it vertically or horizontally without “sticking” in our hands, something that, for example, happened to us with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and its straighter corners.

Going over the edges, the right side houses the volume and start buttons. The latter is in a comfortable and easily reachable position with the thumb of the right hand or the index finger of the left and, in addition, it has a subtle engraving that allows you to locate it quickly. The volume ones, however, are too high and playing them without having to move your hand is very complicated.

Volume buttons are too high and reaching with one hand is tricky

The left edge is completely empty; In the upper one we have the slot for the nanoSIM card and MicroSD as well as a microphone; and at the bottom, we have the USB Type-C charging port, the headphone jack (mini point for Motorola) and the speaker. This is on the right side, so it is relatively easy to cover it by hand when holding it, especially horizontally (when playing, for example). We will talk about its performance in its corresponding section.

The Motorola Edge is a terminal quite big and thick since it measures 161.64 millimetres high and 71.1 millimetres wide. Its thickness is 9.29 millimetres, a fairly high figure that has its reason for being since under the hood of the device there is a 4,500 mAh battery. Although it is large, it does not weigh too much: 188 grams. The weight is well distributed, feeling balanced in hand and making it, despite its height and width, not uncomfortable to hold for a long time.

Height (millimetres) Width (mm) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Drums Area (cm2) Volume (cc) Motorola Edge 161.4 71.1 188 6.7 4,500 114.75 106.60 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 165.8 76.7 209 6.67 5,020 127.16 111.91 Realme 6 Pro 163.8 75.8 202 6.6 4,300 124.2 110.5 Nubia Red Magic 5G 168.6 78 218 6.65 4,500 131,508 128.88 OnePlus 8 Pro 165.3 74.35 199 6.78 4,510 122.9 104.47 Huawei P40 Pro 158.2 72.6 209 6.58 4,200 114.85 102.79 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 166.9 76 220 6.9 5,000 126.84 111.62 iPhone 11 Pro Max 158 77.8 226 6.5 3,969 122.92 99.57 Pixel 4 XL 160.4 75.1 193 6.3 3,700 120.46 98.78 LG V60 ThinQ 169.4 77.7 219 6.8 5,000 131.62 117.15 OPPO Reno 10x Zoom 162 77.2 210 6.6 4,065 125.07 116.31 Sony Xperia 1 II 165.1 71.1 181.4 6.5 4,000 117.39 89.21

Now, it is undeniable that it is a high mobile, so using it with one hand is simply impossible. There are some system-level implementations that seek to facilitate it, such as the swipe down gesture to open the notification bar, but that does not mean that people with small hands may be forced to have to use the phone with both hands.

In general terms, the Motorola Edge is a well-built device, with its own design of the most premium terminals and its price range. Posts to pay 600 euros, nobler material would have been appreciated For the rear, but be that as it may, it is a mobile that feels good in the hand and with a striking finish, both in front and behind. In short, it is a mobile that enters through the eyes. The problem is that curves give you, curves take it away.

Display: the curves, ay, the curves

The screen has two indisputable protagonists: the curves and the refresh rate, but before talking about them, let’s get rid of the technical part. The Motorola Edge offers us a 6.7-inch OLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) in 19.5: 9 format, which translates to 385 pixels per inch. It is a sufficient resolution for any type of task, be it chatting, reading or playing, and at no time have we missed more pixels.

The panel is well calibrated at the factory and we have not appreciated that the whites are more blue or orange than expected. Colours have correct saturation, being striking and visually attractive without being strident, but it has a catch. By default, the colour mode of the settings is set to “Saturated”. If we put it in normal, the colours turn off and do not look as good, so I recommend not touching that configuration and leaving it as it comes from the factory.

We have no notch of any kind or pop-up mechanism, but Motorola has opted for a notch, a.k.a. a hole in the screen located in the upper left corner. It does not bother at all and the applications adapt to it so that it does not interfere in the interface, although that means reducing the useful surface of the screen slightly in games.

At first, it may be somewhat “shocking”, especially if we have not previously used a perforated screen, but after a couple of days, one is used to it and completely ignores it. The perforation is tiny, well integrated into the screen, and has no strange shadows on the sides. Motorola has done a good job with the dutch on your device.

The display response speed is what you would expect from a 2020 premium mid-range terminal. The panel responds immediately to our touches and offers us a smooth experience. Obviously, the refresh rate helps a lot. Although we have already started to see mobiles with 120 and up to 144 Hz, the Motorola Edge has 90 Hz, 50% more than traditional mobiles, and that it shows a lot in the fluidity and smoothness of the animations, by scrolling in timeline apps and in games that are optimized for these refresh rates.

The refresh rate can be changed manually. Default comes set to automatic That is, it is set at 90 Hz in timeline-type apps, menus and on those screens where we will enjoy 90 Hz, and at 60 Hz where we will not, see a YouTube video. If we watch a video at 60 FPS, we are not going to get a better experience by having a 90Hz refresh rate So it’s not a bad idea. It also goes to 60 Hz when we activate the battery saving mode, but be that as it may, most of the time it will be at 90 Hz and, in case you don’t want to know about 60 Hz again, you can configure it so that it always be at 90 Hz and you’re done.

Having seen this, we are going to talk about curves. While they do give that effect “wow!” to the device and are visually appealing in practice curves hinder more than they provide. On the one hand, they are not well used at the operating system level. Yes, we can put a bar to scroll by sliding it or open apps quickly like in the Samsung Galaxy, but beyond that, little more. There is a loading animation that illuminates the sides depending on the battery level and when we receive a notification, but it is more aesthetic than functional implementation.

Curves have a problem, and that is that cause dire viewing angles. The steeper a curve, the worse the viewing angles, and on the Motorola Edge, this is visible to the naked eye. Although the screen looks great, two huge grey shades appear on the sides, making the experience worse. Curl eats up some of the content and can sometimes annoy depending on which games.

A quick example: ‘Legends of Runeterra’. In this game, the cards are placed at the bottom and you have to slide from the bottom to the top to take them out onto the battlefield. The curve not only affects the layout of the cards, which stay right at the midpoint of the curvature but hinders the process of selecting a card and move it around since by sliding up from the curve the mobile understands that we are making the gesture of returning to the main screen. It is a simple example, but it helps us understand the sacrifices that are made when bending the panel.

Another problem is ghost touches. When I had the opportunity to make the first impressions, I said I had no problems, but what better to wait for the analysis to get out of doubt. Well, it is true that I have had worse experiences with terminals with less curved screens than this, but there are. They have not been too frequent, but occasionally I have come across unwanted scrolls or accidental touches from inadvertently tapping the screen with your finger.

The problem with the curved screen is that its presence does not contribute much in the daily use we make of the smartphone

The curved screen adds little to the everyday experience. It has a curious function that perhaps most gamers like, which is to configure a kind of virtual triggers in the curve for shooters, but its use, at least during our analysis, has been rather punctual. Not bad, but for those looking for triggers, the ideal is to opt for dedicated ones such as those mounted by the Black Shark 3 Pro.

In short, it is a screen that looks good, to which its high refresh rate is scandalous and its greatest virtue, the curve, is at the same time its greatest defect. Motorola has prioritized aesthetics over functionality and that’s not always a good idea. Let us start from the basis that design is one of the key points of this terminal and that the curvature of the screenplays a fundamental role in this section, but it does not convince. This same screen, but flat, would have been outstanding.

Yield: expected, for good

Now that we have a deep understanding of the Motorola Edge on the outside, let’s take out the scalpel to take a look at what’s under the hood. The Motorola Edge has 6 GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 765 processor (not to be confused with the Snapdragon 765G), an SoC of seven nanometers and eight cores with a maximum speed of 2.3 GHz, integrated Adreno 620 and 5G GPU.

The set offers really good performance. The terminal allows us to play heavy and light games without jerks or lag of any kind, it does not heat excessively (although a certain increase in temperature can be seen in the central area) and in day-to-day applications, it behaves correctly. The Snapdragon 765 is a very solvent processor and in this smartphone, it would not be otherwise.

Regarding internal storage, 128 GB UFS 2.1 will be enough for the vast majority of users and, otherwise, always can be expanded using microSD cards. Something similar happens with RAM. Six gigabytes, far from being the highest number on the market, they are enough to keep apps in the background, start them quickly and allow you to return to previously open ones without having to reload them again.

In other words, performance is not going to be a problem on a day-to-day basis. Obviously, we can not ask for the same performance as a high-end terminal and we have to understand that, despite costing 600 euros, the motor of the Motorola Edge is a premium mid-range, so we will have experience according to its range. For those who look at the benchmarks here are the results:

Motorola Edge Xiaomi Mi 9T Samsung Galaxy A70 Motorola One Vision Xiaomi Mi A2 Huawei P Smart 2019 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 675 Exynos 9609 Snapdragon 660 Kirin 710 RAM 6 GB 6 GB 6 GB 4GB 4GB 4GB ANTUTU 306,887 211.901 170,567 136,111 127,610 130,026 GEEKBENCH 593 / 1,742 (5.0) 2,545 / 6,900 2,363 / 6,390 1,507 / 4,934 1,626 / 4,286 1,531 / 5,149 PC MARK WORK 10,541 9,166 8,889 6,812 6,332 5,853 3D MARK (SLING SHOT) 4,308 3,196 1,766 2,030 1,910 1,144

Speaking of performance, it does not hurt to review the sound. The terminal has a stereo speaker that hears well, even at high volumes, although the sweet spot is at 80%. At that volume, the nuances of the songs are better heard. However, the most sybaritic of the audio will notice that the bass lack some punch and that the treble, when they are very pronounced, become saturated. Now, to watch videos on YouTube, movies on Netflix or listen to podcasts it is more than enough And, in the worst case, we have a headphone jack for a more immersive experience.

We end this section by talking about connectivity. The Motorola Edge is not lacking in anything, as it has Bluetooth 5.1, NFC (and therefore mobile payments), WiFi ac and 5G. Possibly within a year or two, it is appropriate to dwell further on the experience with 5G, but for the moment its use is little more than anecdotal. 5G is only available in a handful of cities and only at certain Vodafone rates, so it cannot be exploited. To find out what the experience is like, in EuroXlivewe had the opportunity to test a 5G phone in a 5G city for two weeks and (spoiler) the experience was not very different from that of a 4G terminal.

Software: long life to Pure Android (more or less)

If Motorola has been known for anything since its return with that fabulous Moto G, it is for implementing a clean operating system, without layers of customization and without superfluous additions that can affect the experience of use. In this terminal it was not going to be any other way, so we have Android 10 with an aesthetic nailed to that of Android Pure, but with certain dressings hidden in the Moto Actions app.

Motorola software has always stood out for being very clean and faithful to Pure Android. Motorola software has always stood out for being very clean and faithful to Pure Android.

As such, the operating system is easy to use, moves with fluidity and exquisite smoothness and it does not have bloatware of any kind beyond the enormous number of Google applications that come pre-installed. In the settings, we have what is necessary and necessary to configure privacy, manage permissions and know the status of the terminal, the most striking being “Digital well-being and parental control”, which allows us to know at a glance how (and how much) we use the phone.

Otherwise, the gesture system is the one that mounts Android 10 by default and its operation is optimal. By sliding up we will exit the apps, sliding up and holding will open the multitasking and sliding towards the sides we will go backwards. It’s easy, simple and enhances the experience with the screen, although you can put a navigation bar to use from the settings.

It is in the app Moto Actions in which we can add or remove things. For example, we can customize the main screen grid, create themes, or change wallpapers. In the “Moto Actions” part we can activate functions such as three-finger capture, lift to unlock or multimedia controls on the sound buttons; In “Moto Screen” we can activate the watchful screen (so that it does not turn off while we are looking at it) and the interactions with the edges of the screen.

And here we return to the topic we mentioned earlier: the curved screen could be better used. We can activate a sidebar so that, by sliding to the left on it, we will open apps or shortcuts, but only six icons appear (configurable, yes). You cannot add multiple screens with widgets or customize the pop-up with other types of content. It’s like it’s halfway, so in practice, you don’t end up using too much.

Drop-down options to take advantage of the curved screen. Drop-down options to take advantage of the curved screen.

In the “Moto Screen” option we can also configure a series of animations with light in the curves so that light up when notified or to show us the battery level illuminating more or less the edges. What is the problem? That this animation is enjoyed when we leave the phone with the screen down, and I personally do not like to have the phone with the screen on the table because no matter how many Gorilla Glass there are, it will not take long for micro-abrasions and scratches to appear.

For games, Motorola has the option Gametime which basically allows us to configure the touch triggers we mentioned earlier, mute notifications and calls and apply audio enhancements that are not overly noticeable. The most striking, without a doubt, are the triggers, which can be useful for games like ‘Fortnite’ or ‘PUBG’, although they have nothing to do against the physical triggers of mobile gamers.

In short, the operating system works wonderfully. Motorola always usually does a very good job with its interpretation of Android and that translates into very good performance, but it may fall short for those who do take advantage of the additional options that brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and company implement in their terminals. What we gain in simplicity and performance we lose in functions, but you cannot want everything.

Biometrics: mixed feelings

The security of this device is in charge of two systems: the fingerprint reader under the screen and the face unlock in two dimensions. The fingerprint reader is optical, that is, it “photographs” our fingerprint through the screen and compares the image with that stored in the memory of the terminal. What does that mean? Who needs light. This causes the screen to have to light up in the area where the sensor is, which translates into a small flash that is not very pleasant at night.

Its performance is correct, although it can be improved. It is not the fastest under-screen optical fingerprint reader on the market, nor does it compete in speed with rear or side fingerprint readers. It is enough to unlock the terminal, but we have to leave our finger on the screen for less than a second and in a very specific area for it to detect it. As a counterpoint, the failure rate is very low, and while it may be somewhat more subjective, it’s surprisingly natural to put your finger on the screen to unlock it.

The fingerprint reader is optical and, to function, it needs to illuminate our fingerprint

We also have two-dimensional facial unlock. The configuration is very fast and the performance does not differ from other terminals with similar technology. As it always happens, during the day it detects us without much problem but at night or when the light is scarce it fails or, directly, it does not detect us. It can be configured so that when you pick up the phone, the screen turns on and detects us, but we are in it: during the day it works perfectly, but at night it is better to use the fingerprint reader.

Autonomy: a pleasant surprise

There is no point in having proper performance and a clean operating system that moves without any problem without a battery that is capable of giving life to the device. In the case of the Motorola Edge, we find a 4,500 mAh battery that, according to Motorola, is capable of offering up to two days of use. It is a somewhat optimistic estimate and it depends on many factors, from the quality of the network to the use we make of the terminal, but the real autonomy is not bad.

As a general rule, during the time we have been using it we have been able to get between eight and nine hours of active screen on average, arriving without any problem at the end of the day. We have made a moderate use, as we would do with our personal mobile, that is: playing occasionally, watching videos on YouTube and Twitch, chatting and browsing. We have had no problems with the battery, which is appreciated seeing the screen size and the refresh rate.

Motorola Edge autonomy. Motorola Edge autonomy.

Now fast charging is not as fast as it seems. The Motorola Edge supports up to 18W of power, which is not bad for a 3,000 mAh mobile, but it is for a terminal with 4,500 mAh. It takes about 50 minutes to go from 0% to 50% and just over two hours to fully charge. Charging is not fast enough to “kick” you in a time of urgency, although it is offset by decent autonomy. The fast charge compatible charger is included in the box, by the way.

Camera: no missing sensors

We end this analysis with the corresponding camera analysis. Motorola has mounted four rear cameras captained by a 64-megapixel sensor that, in practice, takes 16-megapixel photos thanks to pixel combination technology. Obviously, using the dedicated mode we can force the maximum resolution in case we need larger photos, although with 16 megapixels it will be more than enough for most scenarios.

The second sensor is a 16-megapixel wide-angle with f / 2.2 aperture and 116º field of view that will not only work as a wide-angle but can also be used as a macro. The third sensor is an eight-megapixel telephoto lens with two-magnification optical zoom. It is not the highest number on the market, but at least it will help us get a little closer or achieve somewhat more artistic results. Finally, we have a ToF to make depth measurements.

As for the front camera, Motorola has opted for a 25-megapixel camera that, curiously, also uses Quad Pixel technology to take effective six-megapixel photos with more light. Again, note that you can force the 25-megapixel resolution to get a bigger photo, although in practice, as with the rear camera, it will not be necessary.

Camera app

Before seeing the results, it is worth reviewing the camera. It is a fairly simple app and, in some cases, too much. Motorola prefers not to bully the user with a string of modes in the lower area but rather leaves room for the camera and video and reserves a third icon for a tailor’s drawer with all modes. There we will find the 64-megapixel mode, the macro, the portrait, etc.

Something that is interesting is that the camera remembers the last mode we have used. For example, if we shoot a macro and close the camera, when we open the app again it will show us the camera, video and macro icon, which will rotate as we start to use other modes. It is very useful, but I would have appreciated having all the modes arranged in the lower area to be able to move between them quickly without having to search for them on the list.

Motorola Edge camera app. Motorola Edge camera app.

At the bottom, we have the additional functions, such as the flash, the beauty mode, the timer, the animated photo, the option to activate the manual mode (which could have already been put in the drawer with the other modes) and the settings. In them we can activate the grid, change the resolution and format and activate or deactivate the watermark. In the images you will see below it is activated to avoid confusion, but it can be removed and even customized.

As for the performance of the app, it is a little slow when it comes to shooting. Between we press the button and the photo is saved, a small period of time of less than a second passes, yes, but enough so that we do not have that feeling of immediate capture. It’s a matter of polishing it up via software updates. For the rest, it is simple and easy to use the app once you get used to looking for the modes. That said, let’s look at the results.

Rear day cameras