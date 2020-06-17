Motorola Edge review: the road to the top of the mid-range is full of curves (literally)

When you take the Motorola Edge out of the box you realize it’s not a Motorola anymore. Although the device draws on the design of its brothers in the One range, it has little or nothing to do with them when we observe their
very curved OLED screen and its refresh rate. It’s a rather interesting premium mid-range and, why not say it, eye-catching.
We already had the opportunity to try it to tell you our first impressions, but now is the time to make a deeper analysis So without further ado, let’s get to it.
Motorola Edge Data Sheet
|MOTOROLA EDGE
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm
188 grams
|SCREEN
|6.7 inch OLED
FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
19.5: 9 format
90 Hz
Curve
Gorilla Glass 5
|PROCESSOR
|Snapdragon 765
Adreno 620 GPU
|RAM
|6 GB
|INTERNAL STORAGE
|128 GB expandable with microSD cards
|REAR CAMERA
|64 MP f / 1.8
Wide-angle (117º) + macro 16 MP f / 2.2
Telephoto 8 MP f / 2.4 optical zoom x2
ToF
LED flash
4K video @ 30FPS
|FRONT CAMERA
|25 MP f / 2.0
|DRUMS
|4,500 mAh
Fast charging 18W
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|Android 10
|CONNECTIVITY
|USB Type-C
5G NR Sub-6GHz
4G
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
WiFi ac
Gps
Hybrid Dual SIM
|OTHERS
|On-screen fingerprint reader
3.5mm jack
Stereo speakers
|PRICE
|599 euros
Design: a familiar flavour
We begin this analysis by talking about design. The Motorola Edge, as we said previously, drinks from what has been seen in other One range devices such as the One Action, One Macro or the recent One Fusion +. However, this time Motorola has forgotten about thick modules and implementations for cameras and has opted for a simpler solution that, all things said, works better: integrate the cameras into the chassis itself. Almost nothing protrudes, less than a millimetre, and it is appreciated.
Why? Because one of the problems that thick photographic modules like iPhone 11 Pro, Huawei P40 and Redmi Note 9S have is that they make the mobile wobble when we leave it on a table. The Motorola Edge, however, has an almost, almost completely smooth rear, so it doesn’t wobble.
That said, the back it is finished in plastic and in black colour, but a shiny black that, unfortunately for my hobbies, is full of traces. Plastic has the advantage that it slides less than glass, but if it is not well finished it can be a magnet for them, and in this case, it is. As a fact to consider, Motorola adds a silicone case to the box, so there is always the option to put it on and get rid of stains.
The back is slightly curved on the sides so that ergonomics is improved. It is a slightly less pronounced curvature than that of the screen, which we will talk about later, and it feels quite good in the hand. The corners are also curved, allowing we can hold it vertically or horizontally without “sticking” in our hands, something that, for example, happened to us with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and its straighter corners.
Going over the edges, the right side houses the volume and start buttons. The latter is in a comfortable and easily reachable position with the thumb of the right hand or the index finger of the left and, in addition, it has a subtle engraving that allows you to locate it quickly. The volume ones, however, are too high and playing them without having to move your hand is very complicated.
The left edge is completely empty; In the upper one we have the slot for the nanoSIM card and MicroSD as well as a microphone; and at the bottom, we have the USB Type-C charging port, the headphone jack (mini point for Motorola) and the speaker. This is on the right side, so it is relatively easy to cover it by hand when holding it, especially horizontally (when playing, for example). We will talk about its performance in its corresponding section.
The Motorola Edge is a terminal quite big and thick since it measures 161.64 millimetres high and 71.1 millimetres wide. Its thickness is 9.29 millimetres, a fairly high figure that has its reason for being since under the hood of the device there is a 4,500 mAh battery. Although it is large, it does not weigh too much: 188 grams. The weight is well distributed, feeling balanced in hand and making it, despite its height and width, not uncomfortable to hold for a long time.
|Height (millimetres)
|Width (mm)
|Weight (grams)
|Screen (inches)
|Drums
|Area (cm2)
|Volume (cc)
|Motorola Edge
|161.4
|71.1
|188
|6.7
|4,500
|114.75
|106.60
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
|165.8
|76.7
|209
|6.67
|5,020
|127.16
|111.91
|Realme 6 Pro
|163.8
|75.8
|202
|6.6
|4,300
|124.2
|110.5
|Nubia Red Magic 5G
|168.6
|78
|218
|6.65
|4,500
|131,508
|128.88
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|165.3
|74.35
|199
|6.78
|4,510
|122.9
|104.47
|Huawei P40 Pro
|158.2
|72.6
|209
|6.58
|4,200
|114.85
|102.79
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|166.9
|76
|220
|6.9
|5,000
|126.84
|111.62
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|158
|77.8
|226
|6.5
|3,969
|122.92
|99.57
|Pixel 4 XL
|160.4
|75.1
|193
|6.3
|3,700
|120.46
|98.78
|LG V60 ThinQ
|169.4
|77.7
|219
|6.8
|5,000
|131.62
|117.15
|OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
|162
|77.2
|210
|6.6
|4,065
|125.07
|116.31
|Sony Xperia 1 II
|165.1
|71.1
|181.4
|6.5
|4,000
|117.39
|89.21
Now, it is undeniable that it is a high mobile, so using it with one hand is simply impossible. There are some system-level implementations that seek to facilitate it, such as the swipe down gesture to open the notification bar, but that does not mean that people with small hands may be forced to have to use the phone with both hands.
In general terms, the Motorola Edge is a well-built device, with its own design of the most premium terminals and its price range. Posts to pay 600 euros, nobler material would have been appreciated For the rear, but be that as it may, it is a mobile that feels good in the hand and with a striking finish, both in front and behind. In short, it is a mobile that enters through the eyes. The problem is that curves give you, curves take it away.
Display: the curves, ay, the curves
The screen has two indisputable protagonists: the curves and the refresh rate, but before talking about them, let’s get rid of the technical part. The Motorola Edge offers us a 6.7-inch OLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) in 19.5: 9 format, which translates to 385 pixels per inch. It is a sufficient resolution for any type of task, be it chatting, reading or playing, and at no time have we missed more pixels.
The panel is well calibrated at the factory and we have not appreciated that the whites are more blue or orange than expected. Colours have correct saturation, being striking and visually attractive without being strident, but it has a catch. By default, the colour mode of the settings is set to “Saturated”. If we put it in normal, the colours turn off and do not look as good, so I recommend not touching that configuration and leaving it as it comes from the factory.
We have no notch of any kind or pop-up mechanism, but Motorola has opted for a notch, a.k.a. a hole in the screen located in the upper left corner. It does not bother at all and the applications adapt to it so that it does not interfere in the interface, although that means reducing the useful surface of the screen slightly in games.
At first, it may be somewhat “shocking”, especially if we have not previously used a perforated screen, but after a couple of days, one is used to it and completely ignores it. The perforation is tiny, well integrated into the screen, and has no strange shadows on the sides. Motorola has done a good job with the dutch on your device.
The display response speed is what you would expect from a 2020 premium mid-range terminal. The panel responds immediately to our touches and offers us a smooth experience. Obviously, the refresh rate helps a lot. Although we have already started to see mobiles with 120 and up to 144 Hz, the Motorola Edge has 90 Hz, 50% more than traditional mobiles, and that it shows a lot in the fluidity and smoothness of the animations, by scrolling in timeline apps and in games that are optimized for these refresh rates.
The refresh rate can be changed manually. Default comes set to automatic That is, it is set at 90 Hz in timeline-type apps, menus and on those screens where we will enjoy 90 Hz, and at 60 Hz where we will not, see a YouTube video. If we watch a video at 60 FPS, we are not going to get a better experience by having a 90Hz refresh rate So it’s not a bad idea. It also goes to 60 Hz when we activate the battery saving mode, but be that as it may, most of the time it will be at 90 Hz and, in case you don’t want to know about 60 Hz again, you can configure it so that it always be at 90 Hz and you’re done.
Having seen this, we are going to talk about curves. While they do give that effect “wow!” to the device and are visually appealing in practice curves hinder more than they provide. On the one hand, they are not well used at the operating system level. Yes, we can put a bar to scroll by sliding it or open apps quickly like in the Samsung Galaxy, but beyond that, little more. There is a loading animation that illuminates the sides depending on the battery level and when we receive a notification, but it is more aesthetic than functional implementation.
Curves have a problem, and that is that cause dire viewing angles. The steeper a curve, the worse the viewing angles, and on the Motorola Edge, this is visible to the naked eye. Although the screen looks great, two huge grey shades appear on the sides, making the experience worse. Curl eats up some of the content and can sometimes annoy depending on which games.
A quick example: ‘Legends of Runeterra’. In this game, the cards are placed at the bottom and you have to slide from the bottom to the top to take them out onto the battlefield. The curve not only affects the layout of the cards, which stay right at the midpoint of the curvature but hinders the process of selecting a card and move it around since by sliding up from the curve the mobile understands that we are making the gesture of returning to the main screen. It is a simple example, but it helps us understand the sacrifices that are made when bending the panel.
Another problem is ghost touches. When I had the opportunity to make the first impressions, I said I had no problems, but what better to wait for the analysis to get out of doubt. Well, it is true that I have had worse experiences with terminals with less curved screens than this, but there are. They have not been too frequent, but occasionally I have come across unwanted scrolls or accidental touches from inadvertently tapping the screen with your finger.
The curved screen adds little to the everyday experience. It has a curious function that perhaps most gamers like, which is to configure a kind of virtual triggers in the curve for shooters, but its use, at least during our analysis, has been rather punctual. Not bad, but for those looking for triggers, the ideal is to opt for dedicated ones such as those mounted by the Black Shark 3 Pro.
In short, it is a screen that looks good, to which its high refresh rate is scandalous and its greatest virtue, the curve, is at the same time its greatest defect. Motorola has prioritized aesthetics over functionality and that’s not always a good idea. Let us start from the basis that design is one of the key points of this terminal and that the curvature of the screenplays a fundamental role in this section, but it does not convince. This same screen, but flat, would have been outstanding.
Yield: expected, for good
Now that we have a deep understanding of the Motorola Edge on the outside, let’s take out the scalpel to take a look at what’s under the hood. The Motorola Edge has 6 GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 765 processor (not to be confused with the Snapdragon 765G), an SoC of seven nanometers and eight cores with a maximum speed of 2.3 GHz, integrated Adreno 620 and 5G GPU.
The set offers really good performance. The terminal allows us to play heavy and light games without jerks or lag of any kind, it does not heat excessively (although a certain increase in temperature can be seen in the central area) and in day-to-day applications, it behaves correctly. The Snapdragon 765 is a very solvent processor and in this smartphone, it would not be otherwise.
Regarding internal storage, 128 GB UFS 2.1 will be enough for the vast majority of users and, otherwise, always can be expanded using microSD cards. Something similar happens with RAM. Six gigabytes, far from being the highest number on the market, they are enough to keep apps in the background, start them quickly and allow you to return to previously open ones without having to reload them again.
In other words, performance is not going to be a problem on a day-to-day basis. Obviously, we can not ask for the same performance as a high-end terminal and we have to understand that, despite costing 600 euros, the motor of the Motorola Edge is a premium mid-range, so we will have experience according to its range. For those who look at the benchmarks here are the results:
|Motorola Edge
|Xiaomi Mi 9T
|Samsung Galaxy A70
|Motorola One Vision
|Xiaomi Mi A2
|Huawei P Smart 2019
|PROCESSOR
|Snapdragon 765G
|Snapdragon 730
|Snapdragon 675
|Exynos 9609
|Snapdragon 660
|Kirin 710
|RAM
|6 GB
|6 GB
|6 GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|ANTUTU
|306,887
|211.901
|170,567
|136,111
|127,610
|130,026
|GEEKBENCH
|593 / 1,742 (5.0)
|2,545 / 6,900
|2,363 / 6,390
|1,507 / 4,934
|1,626 / 4,286
|1,531 / 5,149
|PC MARK WORK
|10,541
|9,166
|8,889
|6,812
|6,332
|5,853
|3D MARK (SLING SHOT)
|4,308
|3,196
|1,766
|2,030
|1,910
|1,144
Speaking of performance, it does not hurt to review the sound. The terminal has a stereo speaker that hears well, even at high volumes, although the sweet spot is at 80%. At that volume, the nuances of the songs are better heard. However, the most sybaritic of the audio will notice that the bass lack some punch and that the treble, when they are very pronounced, become saturated. Now, to watch videos on YouTube, movies on Netflix or listen to podcasts it is more than enough And, in the worst case, we have a headphone jack for a more immersive experience.
We end this section by talking about connectivity. The Motorola Edge is not lacking in anything, as it has Bluetooth 5.1, NFC (and therefore mobile payments), WiFi ac and 5G. Possibly within a year or two, it is appropriate to dwell further on the experience with 5G, but for the moment its use is little more than anecdotal. 5G is only available in a handful of cities and only at certain Vodafone rates, so it cannot be exploited. To find out what the experience is like, in EuroXlivewe had the opportunity to test a 5G phone in a 5G city for two weeks and (spoiler) the experience was not very different from that of a 4G terminal.
Software: long life to Pure Android (more or less)
If Motorola has been known for anything since its return with that fabulous Moto G, it is for implementing a clean operating system, without layers of customization and without superfluous additions that can affect the experience of use. In this terminal it was not going to be any other way, so we have Android 10 with an aesthetic nailed to that of Android Pure, but with certain dressings hidden in the Moto Actions app.
As such, the operating system is easy to use, moves with fluidity and exquisite smoothness and it does not have bloatware of any kind beyond the enormous number of Google applications that come pre-installed. In the settings, we have what is necessary and necessary to configure privacy, manage permissions and know the status of the terminal, the most striking being “Digital well-being and parental control”, which allows us to know at a glance how (and how much) we use the phone.
Otherwise, the gesture system is the one that mounts Android 10 by default and its operation is optimal. By sliding up we will exit the apps, sliding up and holding will open the multitasking and sliding towards the sides we will go backwards. It’s easy, simple and enhances the experience with the screen, although you can put a navigation bar to use from the settings.
It is in the app Moto Actions in which we can add or remove things. For example, we can customize the main screen grid, create themes, or change wallpapers. In the “Moto Actions” part we can activate functions such as three-finger capture, lift to unlock or multimedia controls on the sound buttons; In “Moto Screen” we can activate the watchful screen (so that it does not turn off while we are looking at it) and the interactions with the edges of the screen.
And here we return to the topic we mentioned earlier: the curved screen could be better used. We can activate a sidebar so that, by sliding to the left on it, we will open apps or shortcuts, but only six icons appear (configurable, yes). You cannot add multiple screens with widgets or customize the pop-up with other types of content. It’s like it’s halfway, so in practice, you don’t end up using too much.
In the “Moto Screen” option we can also configure a series of animations with light in the curves so that light up when notified or to show us the battery level illuminating more or less the edges. What is the problem? That this animation is enjoyed when we leave the phone with the screen down, and I personally do not like to have the phone with the screen on the table because no matter how many Gorilla Glass there are, it will not take long for micro-abrasions and scratches to appear.
For games, Motorola has the option Gametime which basically allows us to configure the touch triggers we mentioned earlier, mute notifications and calls and apply audio enhancements that are not overly noticeable. The most striking, without a doubt, are the triggers, which can be useful for games like ‘Fortnite’ or ‘PUBG’, although they have nothing to do against the physical triggers of mobile gamers.
In short, the operating system works wonderfully. Motorola always usually does a very good job with its interpretation of Android and that translates into very good performance, but it may fall short for those who do take advantage of the additional options that brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and company implement in their terminals. What we gain in simplicity and performance we lose in functions, but you cannot want everything.
Biometrics: mixed feelings
The security of this device is in charge of two systems: the fingerprint reader under the screen and the face unlock in two dimensions. The fingerprint reader is optical, that is, it “photographs” our fingerprint through the screen and compares the image with that stored in the memory of the terminal. What does that mean? Who needs light. This causes the screen to have to light up in the area where the sensor is, which translates into a small flash that is not very pleasant at night.
Its performance is correct, although it can be improved. It is not the fastest under-screen optical fingerprint reader on the market, nor does it compete in speed with rear or side fingerprint readers. It is enough to unlock the terminal, but we have to leave our finger on the screen for less than a second and in a very specific area for it to detect it. As a counterpoint, the failure rate is very low, and while it may be somewhat more subjective, it’s surprisingly natural to put your finger on the screen to unlock it.
We also have two-dimensional facial unlock. The configuration is very fast and the performance does not differ from other terminals with similar technology. As it always happens, during the day it detects us without much problem but at night or when the light is scarce it fails or, directly, it does not detect us. It can be configured so that when you pick up the phone, the screen turns on and detects us, but we are in it: during the day it works perfectly, but at night it is better to use the fingerprint reader.
Autonomy: a pleasant surprise
There is no point in having proper performance and a clean operating system that moves without any problem without a battery that is capable of giving life to the device. In the case of the Motorola Edge, we find a 4,500 mAh battery that, according to Motorola, is capable of offering up to two days of use. It is a somewhat optimistic estimate and it depends on many factors, from the quality of the network to the use we make of the terminal, but the real autonomy is not bad.
As a general rule, during the time we have been using it we have been able to get between eight and nine hours of active screen on average, arriving without any problem at the end of the day. We have made a moderate use, as we would do with our personal mobile, that is: playing occasionally, watching videos on YouTube and Twitch, chatting and browsing. We have had no problems with the battery, which is appreciated seeing the screen size and the refresh rate.
Now fast charging is not as fast as it seems. The Motorola Edge supports up to 18W of power, which is not bad for a 3,000 mAh mobile, but it is for a terminal with 4,500 mAh. It takes about 50 minutes to go from 0% to 50% and just over two hours to fully charge. Charging is not fast enough to “kick” you in a time of urgency, although it is offset by decent autonomy. The fast charge compatible charger is included in the box, by the way.
Camera: no missing sensors
We end this analysis with the corresponding camera analysis. Motorola has mounted four rear cameras captained by a 64-megapixel sensor that, in practice, takes 16-megapixel photos thanks to pixel combination technology. Obviously, using the dedicated mode we can force the maximum resolution in case we need larger photos, although with 16 megapixels it will be more than enough for most scenarios.
The second sensor is a 16-megapixel wide-angle with f / 2.2 aperture and 116º field of view that will not only work as a wide-angle but can also be used as a macro. The third sensor is an eight-megapixel telephoto lens with two-magnification optical zoom. It is not the highest number on the market, but at least it will help us get a little closer or achieve somewhat more artistic results. Finally, we have a ToF to make depth measurements.
Camera app
Before seeing the results, it is worth reviewing the camera. It is a fairly simple app and, in some cases, too much. Motorola prefers not to bully the user with a string of modes in the lower area but rather leaves room for the camera and video and reserves a third icon for a tailor’s drawer with all modes. There we will find the 64-megapixel mode, the macro, the portrait, etc.
Something that is interesting is that the camera remembers the last mode we have used. For example, if we shoot a macro and close the camera, when we open the app again it will show us the camera, video and macro icon, which will rotate as we start to use other modes. It is very useful, but I would have appreciated having all the modes arranged in the lower area to be able to move between them quickly without having to search for them on the list.
At the bottom, we have the additional functions, such as the flash, the beauty mode, the timer, the animated photo, the option to activate the manual mode (which could have already been put in the drawer with the other modes) and the settings. In them we can activate the grid, change the resolution and format and activate or deactivate the watermark. In the images you will see below it is activated to avoid confusion, but it can be removed and even customized.
As for the performance of the app, it is a little slow when it comes to shooting. Between we press the button and the photo is saved, a small period of time of less than a second passes, yes, but enough so that we do not have that feeling of immediate capture. It’s a matter of polishing it up via software updates. For the rest, it is simple and easy to use the app once you get used to looking for the modes. That said, let’s look at the results.
Rear day cameras
When the light accompanies the camera, it is capable of achieving good results, with natural colours and less aggressive processing. The level of detail is good, even when we zoom to 100% in one area, and the management of highlights and shadows with HDR is correct. The photo, in general terms, is very good, although depending on which situations the white balance tends to be somewhat cooler than expected.
With the wide-angle, we can achieve more striking results and capture more scene. The 16-megapixel resolution is appreciated, as the detail is better preserved, but it is still true that there are obvious differences between the main sensor and the wide-angle. The background details are more plastered and the image is more washed out. It can also be seen that the white balance is warmer, although the overall photo is good and correct for such a mid-range.
The zoom of two increases, meanwhile, manages to maintain the level of detail at a glance but does not harmonize the white balance with the main sensor. It can be clearly seen that the image is warmer than that obtained with the 64-megapixel camera, although the result is positive. If we expand we will see that the sharpness falls slightly, but remains at acceptable levels. The experience is correct, but I would have appreciated having OIS to avoid the occasional vibration.
The camera allows us to stretch the zoom up to ten digital magnifications, but at César, which is César’s, the photos have room for improvement. It is not a device designed to do this type of magnification and it pulls too much post-processing. The image tends to come out very washed and yes, it is true that you can know what we are photographing and that, within the limits, the lines are maintained, but better to get closer to take advantage of the two optical magnifications.
Finally, regarding the macro, the same as in other terminals. It is good to have it for specific occasions, but it is not a way that we are going to take advantage of on a daily basis. This mode uses the wide-angle and allows focusing at a very short distance, offering surprisingly good results, but in the day to day, we have not had to take photos that close. Also, since it takes a little while to take the photo, it is not difficult for the subject to come out moving. But be that as it may, if someday you want to photograph ants, you can do it.
64-megapixel mode
The camera allows us to force 64 megapixels so that we can take larger photos. Although the images in these two samples are compressed for illustrative purposes, the one taken in 16 megapixels weighs 6.08 MB and is 4,640 pixels wide by 3,472 pixels high. The one taken with the 64 MB model weighs 15.7 MB and measures 9,280 x 6,944 pixels.
The result? A larger image that allows us to enlarge more without losing detail, but in which colour vividness is sacrificed. When is this model worth using? When we are going to take a photo that we want to print or that we want to retouch afterwards, in which case the ideal is to use manual mode to directly obtain the RAW file.
Rear cameras at night
If by day the camera convinces and achieves good results, at night quite the opposite. We start by reviewing the 64-megapixel sensor, which manages to save the scene at the cost of raising the ISO, adding grain and washing the image. Although it may seem, this scene is not as dark as the photo would imply, and yet the camera has taken it with ISO 14,080, something that translates into grain and sharpness that can be improved. In addition, we return to the same as before. The app takes a little while to capture the scene and it is not difficult for it to move.
With a wide-angle, the best experience is achieved by not using it. It is a much less luminous sensor than the rest, so when the light falls the photo tends to come out very-dark-almost-black. It is not something that is typical of this mobile, everything is said. All the wide angles of almost all the mobiles sink the knee when the light disappears. The Motorola Edge is simply no exception.
The telephoto achieves results on the main sensor line. The image is very noisy, quite washed out, and the image details are too muddy. It will save a specific scene, but it is not a lens that can be enjoyed at night. If we already exploit it to the maximum and make 10 magnifications, the camera returns a very, very washed-out photo that speaks for itself.
Night mode
Fortunately, Motorola has not wanted to forget about the night mode, this time called night vision. Ideally, it should be activated automatically when the scene allows it, and well, it is true that it does not, but the app does recommend that we use it when it detects that the scene has low light.
It is a model that basically takes a long exposure to rescue light and, far from being the best night mode in its price range, it shows for good. The image comes out less washed than in auto mode, has more light, and details are preserved much better. They look like two photos taken with different phones and it would be great to be able to use this mode with all the sensors, not just the main one.
Day selfie
The daytime selfie is quite good and offers us a more than correct final image. The subject has a good level of detail, the lights are well managed and the HDR does its job, rescuing the highlights from the background and slightly raising the shadows. If we force the 25-megapixel mode, we will get a photo with a higher level of detail, but more muted colours.
The portrait mode, meanwhile, is also correct. The camera cuts the subject very precisely and the level of detail of it is outstanding, at the level of selfies. The problem is that the bokeh is unnatural and the image is somewhat artificial. Typically, blurring should be applied gradually, so that the background is more out of focus than the foreground, but this is not the case. The bokeh, by the way, can be modified in the camera app to make it more or less pronounced.
Night selfie
Night selfie isn’t bad, but it’s not the best mid-range selfie, either. The subject has a sufficient level of detail, but the photo as a whole shows a certain washing and processing that is obvious when we zoom in a little. Breaking a spear in favour of the camera, the white balance is correct and, although a little more light is missed, the colours are well saved.
Regarding the portrait mode, we have results that are like mixing the benefits of daytime photography with the shortcomings of night photography. Trimming the subject remains accurate (with occasional inaccuracies in difficult areas such as hair) even when light is scarce, but the level of detail is resident. Save the ballot, but perhaps we are more interested in leaving portrait mode for when the light is there.
Motorola Edge, Xataka’s opinion
The Motorola Edge is a device that perfectly exemplifies what happens when the aesthetic is put before the functional. At the design level, you can not fault it. It is a beautiful terminal, with a striking aesthetic and to which the curves fit very well. If I may say so, it is a “sexy” device that enters your eyes and invites you to use it.
The problem is that the curves do not convince. Problems with viewing angles, spot phantom touches, and the poor utility of the curve mean that what is visually appealing does not convince in practical terms. If the Motorola Edge had the same screen, exactly the same, but flat, it would be a screen worthy of applause, but the enormous curve that it has hindered more than it contributes.
Now, if the curved screen does not convince, the performance, the battery and the operating system amply do. Motorola has chosen a good processor, which combined with a version of Android with a little customization, results in a superb performance. The good performance, together with the 90 Hz refresh rate, makes the terminal move smooth and without a single pull. It helps, of course, that the battery allows us to get to the day without major inconvenience.
As for the camera, mixed feelings. During the day we have enjoyed it a lot and we have been able to take the most correct photos, but at night it has much room for improvement. We cannot ask a premium mid-range mobile for the performance of a 1,200-euro premium high-end, of course, but it can be more solvent when it is at night. By day it is not bad, but the poor quality that is achieved when the light falls takes away too many points.
And so we come to the most controversial point: price. The Motorola Edge is worth nothing more than 599 euros, a price that leaves it at the height of the affordable high-end and well above the conventional mid-range. It is a price that leaves the Motorola Edge in no man’s land. The final word will be for the consumer, of course, but when faced with the decision to spend 600 euros on a smartphone, the question arises whether it is perhaps worth stretching the budget a bit and going to the high-end or reducing it considerably and betting on a range. half.
8.5
In favour
- 90 Hz fits the screen dramatically
- The performance is very good.
- The battery, enough to get to the end of the day without a problem.
Against
- The curved screen does not convince and hinders more than it contributes.
- The camera has a lot of room for improvement when it’s night.
- It is worth 600 euros and the back is made of plastic.