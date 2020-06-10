Motorola Edge Review: a screen that stands out from the crowd

In recent years Motorola has created smartphones with a good quality/price ratio, characterized by balanced specifications and very light software, similar to the stock version of Android. What was missing was a bit of personality, something different that differentiated Motorola phones from others.

From the Razr onwards something seems to have changed in the strategy of the American house, owned by Lenovo, and the new Motorola Edge is fully in the new course. What has been done in the recent past has remained, plus we find greater care in design customization: it’s impossible not to recognize an Edge at first glance. The reason is the curved edges on the sides, which make the display very special. A choice that on the one hand makes the Edge unique, but on the other, it can be divisive, because it may not appeal to everyone.

Design

Motorola Edge has no half measures, either likes or dislikes. The element of primary distinction is obviously the edges of the display, which contain within them a screen with a decidedly accentuated curvature. The American house has made this choice to stand out from the crowd, and it succeeds well because an Edge is immediately recognizable and also generates a discreet wow effect. It is undeniable, however, that this aspect is subjective and can, therefore, divide the public. At the top is the well-hidden ear capsule, which also functions as a second speaker to generate stereo sound. The front and back are connected via a thin metal frame, which fits into a polycarbonate back cover.

Motorola preferred to leave the glass to the Plus variant but its absence is not felt to the touch, too bad that on this material the fingerprints remain etched very easily. The back cover design is quite canonical, with the four cameras located at the top left and the Motorola logo in the centre. If the American house has shown courage on the screen, the same cannot be said for the rest of the phone, which incorporates the aesthetic standards seen in these years.

In the lower edge, we find the primary speaker, a USB Type C port and the 3.5 mm jack, a choice that goes against the trend but which will please those who use headphones with cable. About the audio, the two speakers reach a high volume but the quality is lower than that of the top of the range, which however remains more expensive.

Motorola has also managed to integrate the buttons to adjust the volume and the power button on the right, despite the very thin edge, much more comfortable than the on-screen volume buttons.

The aspect ratio in 20: 9 makes the Edge a telephone with a line that develops mainly vertically, we appreciated it in the past because it improves ergonomics, but in this case, the thickness penalizes the grip. The use of a large battery allows excellent autonomy but has also brought with it a thickness of 9.3 mm, for a weight of 188 grams. The weight is contained for the current average but the thickness also outclasses that of giants of the calibre of S20 Ultra, which with its 8.8 mm seemed difficult to overcome. This penalizes the grip because if you do not have fingers tapered enough to be able to wrap the smartphone the benefits of the elongated form factor are lost and you are forced to always use the phone with two hands.

Compared to the Plus variant the IP68 certification is missing for resistance to liquids and dust, a sacrifice made to keep costs down.

In general, Motorola has been brave to present phone with this design but only market evidence will tell us if it will be effective or not.

Balanced hardware

Motorola has focused on the Snapdragon 765G for its Edge, an Octa-Core processor with Adreno 620 GPU. An obligatory choice to have 5G without weighing too much on the final costs, as happens with the top of the range Snapdragon 865. We then find 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, of the UFS 3.0 type and expandable with Micro SD. It is a hardware that does not pose particular compromises compared to the upper processor, in everyday use, there are practically no differences. The credit also goes to a very light software, typical of Motorola.

In gaming, the performance of the Snapdragon 765G is valid, there are very few titles that cannot be used in full detail with this platform. Thanks to the SoC, Wi-Fi ac, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 are available and dual SIM is also present.

The screen is based on a 6.7-inch OLED panel with Full HD + e resolution 90Hz refresh rate. A choice that we appreciate and completely rational. Instead of getting caught by the numbers, aiming for 120 Hz, the American house preferred efficiency, offering a refresh rate that stands out every day during use without penalizing the battery too much.

Together with the Full HD + resolution, 90 Hz make this smartphone one of the best on the autonomy front released this year. Although the edges may suggest a large number of involuntary touches, the reality is quite different. Edge is very well optimized from this point of view and during the test it happened only a couple of times to activate functions unwittingly because of the curved edge. Positive also the feedback on brightness, which allows a pleasant use outdoors, even if the sensor that the rule is not the most reactive. The same thing can be said for the fingerprint reader, integrated under the display, functional but not the fastest, to which we preferred unlocking with the face, less secure but more responsive. Interesting is the possibility of using the curved edges to report notifications, even with the screen locked, a very scenic function that can come in handy.

The particular design of the Motorola Edge, however, creates some sporadic problems in the display of the applications. A concrete example is YouTube: if you choose to view a video in full screen, part of it will be displayed on the edges and in fact will not be visible. It is possible to limit this problem thanks to the software, which allows you to choose whether or not to display the applications on the edges, but the extreme curvature takes away a small part of the video equally.

Motorola has focused heavily on autonomy with this Edge and the 4500 mAh battery does not disappoint indeed it is one of the product’s strengths. With average use it is possible to do even two days while with an intense one it is impossible to discharge this battery within a day. As we said in the P40 Pro review, the 90 Hz of the screen is the ideal compromise between perceived fluidity and autonomy and this Edge confirms it.

Software and cameras

We have always appreciated the software customizations of Motorola smartphones, which once again focuses on a practically stock version of Android 10. The operating system is light and snappy with the hardware of this smartphone, also bringing an advantage on the consumption front, always limited and commensurate with the use. The accessory functions are those already seen in the past, we find the Moto Action, which allows you to turn on the flashlight with a simple movement of the smartphone or to activate the camera by rotating the wrist.

You can then customize the light notifications on the edges of the display, for example by associating a colour with a certain number, or use the classic game mode, here renamed Gametime.

On the photographic front, the Edge is equipped with three cameras and a ToF sensor for detecting depth of field. The main one is 64 Megapixel, produced by Samsung, with f / 1.8 aperture and optical stabilization. On paper, a cam similar to that of the S20, but which does not fully convince, especially with the photos at night, which cannot collect many details and have more noise than those of other phones in the same price range.

The feeling is that Motorola has to make some software adjustments to make this cam live up to expectations, at least at night.

The photos are still of quality, but in this price range, there is better.