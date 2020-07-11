MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Motorola Edge Lite, here are the latest rumors on technical specifications and price

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme: a notebook designed for work

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme is a laptop designed for all-round business use, thanks to its power and portability. If you...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Motorola Edge Lite, here are the latest rumors on technical specifications and price

After the success of the Motorola Edge and Edge + now only the third model of the series is expected, namely Edge Lite. Some rumours say it will be called Edge Lite 5G to highlight support for the fifth-generation network, but what matters is that it will be presented on July 7 together with the One Fusion, another smartphone that follows the One Fusion +.

According to numerous leaks, the Motorola Edge Lite will guarantee support for 5G thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. In addition to the processor information, other data regarding the datasheet have also been published, allowing to understand almost in detail how this new model will be.

There is talk of a 6.7 ”FullHD + display 21: 9 with 90Hz refresh rate, but without the side curves that characterize the Edge and Edge + models. The photographic sector will consist of four rear lenses (48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 5MP), but strangely nothing is known about the front camera yet. Edge Lite should have 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and the stock operating system will be Android 10.

Finally, the price should be around 399 Euros tax-free, but as with other information, it is still data that has not been ascertained. We just have to wait for July 7, 2020, to see if these rumours will be confirmed or not.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

LG Velvet, super promotion for a few hours: 577 euros with Dual Screen and more

Android Brian Adam -
What we are going to tell you about is a "combination of promotions" concerning the new LG Velvet smartphone which could appeal to a...
Read more

Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business

Apple Brian Adam -
What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch of SpaceX on behalf of...
Read more

Spotify and Apple Music, what a boom in registrations during the quarantine!

Apps Brian Adam -
The quarantine due to COVID-19 has caused a boom in registrations regarding streaming music services such as Spotify and Apple Music. It is above...
Read more

Hear different things on speakers and headphones in Windows 10

Tech News Brian Adam -
There are times when you may need your computer to allow you to manage audio. For example, if you are working and you need...
Read more

7 amazing apps that have been featured in Shark Tank Mexico

Apps Brian Adam -
Shark Tank Mexico has become the number one television show for entrepreneurs and these have been some of the most impressive projects. Being an entrepreneur...
Read more

WhatsApp is debuting! QR codes have arrived for users and businesses

Tech News Brian Adam -
Now communication between businesses and customers will be easier thanks to the arrival of QR codes on WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. WhatsApp has had a few...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY