Motorola Edge Lite, here are the latest rumors on technical specifications and price

After the success of the Motorola Edge and Edge + now only the third model of the series is expected, namely Edge Lite. Some rumours say it will be called Edge Lite 5G to highlight support for the fifth-generation network, but what matters is that it will be presented on July 7 together with the One Fusion, another smartphone that follows the One Fusion +.

According to numerous leaks, the Motorola Edge Lite will guarantee support for 5G thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. In addition to the processor information, other data regarding the datasheet have also been published, allowing to understand almost in detail how this new model will be.

There is talk of a 6.7 ”FullHD + display 21: 9 with 90Hz refresh rate, but without the side curves that characterize the Edge and Edge + models. The photographic sector will consist of four rear lenses (48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 5MP), but strangely nothing is known about the front camera yet. Edge Lite should have 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and the stock operating system will be Android 10.

Finally, the price should be around 399 Euros tax-free, but as with other information, it is still data that has not been ascertained. We just have to wait for July 7, 2020, to see if these rumours will be confirmed or not.