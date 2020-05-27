A motorcyclist was killed in a road traffic accident in County Mayo. The man killed was in his 30s.

The accident happened on the N59 between Mulranny and Newport north of Westport when a motorcyclist and tractor collided at about 20:30 last night.

The man's body was taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar. The tractor driver was not injured.

The Gardaí are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to contact Newport Garda Station on 098 41102 or the confidential Garda line on 1800 666 111 or any other Garda station.