MotoGP 20 Review: Milestone in pole position

By now we have understood it: with F1 and MotoGP still parked in the pits waiting for good news, this year it is up to the videogame market to provide us with a valid alternative to our usual Sunday motor sports bats. Despite the forced stop of the motorcycle championship par excellence, Milestone has not stopped and has set up an iteration that improves in almost all respects the already remarkable work of last year. MotoGP 19 represented a sort of revolution as regards the development of artificial intelligence, a turning point that we appreciated very much also in the review and that has opened a new chapter in the history of the brand. With A.N.N.A. (technical name of the algorithm in question) now firmly in command of the movements and behaviors on the track of the pilots controlled by the CPU, however, something new and powerful was needed to put on the plate to keep the interest high and replicate the same success.

New lifeblood

The evolution of the MotoGP series this year mainly passes by one content revolution aimed at making offline modes more rewarding. The most "hit" by this structural upheaval is certainly the MotoGP 20 career, completely reinvented and improved both in form and in substance.

Three years after the last attempt – not perfectly successful – carried out in this sense, the Italian team has decided to venture into a rewriting of its paradigms in a managerial key, proposing a more layered and better designed solution, but at the same time streamlined and within the reach of every type of player, from the least inexperienced to the most savvy.

Work in ProgressIt was not a simple undertaking, to carry on a series based on a "phantom championship", with all the unknowns that this uneasy situation entails. The introduction of the brand new KimyRing, an unprecedented Finnish track still being completed (the complex is open in 2019, but still lacks a professional paddock), which is present in all its splendor within the game, is positively surprising. faithfully reproduced following the original designs. The team composition has also been correctly updated to the 2020 season. In the future, small updates should still arrive to fix any last minute details and changes for all three classes, but given the situation we can be more than satisfied.

The most important novelty, long awaited by many fans of the series, is the possibility of create a personalized team from scratch, then move on to an official team at any time and without interruption. Not just a novelty, further strengthened by the excellent integrated livery editor, which together with those for patches and helmets represents since last year a great excellence of the Milestone branded product.

But forget about the extremely complex superstructures typical of most of the classic managerial games: the end result continues to be quick and quick like a Moto3, complex but at the same time easy to interpret as a Moto2. The focus of MotoGP 20 remains driving on the track and, more generally, the attempt to show the world of two wheels through the rider's eyes.

It is therefore emphasized our relationship with the chief technician and our influence on the research and development department, fundamental gears of each team, without which no driver would be able to fully demonstrate his potential on the track. For complexity, this new iteration seems to be approaching the completeness of the Codemasters counterparts, without however mimicking its contents: it is a very personal and frank interpretation of life in the paddock.

To develop the bike we will have to interface constantly with every element of our staff, trying to distribute it sensibly – based on its specific skills – in the various areas of development, evaluating the cost-benefit ratio of each of our actions well. Each motorcycle class will provide us with different development branches: Moto3, for example, appears much more limited than the others from this point of view, representing an excellent starting point to practice before reaching the maximum levels of complexity of the premier class .

Yet we are far from perfection, however, and some elements of balance have not fully convinced us. Often there is the feeling that, in an attempt not to complicate our life too much, the game leaves us slightly too much room for maneuver, that you never try to raise the challenge rate in order not to discourage the less accustomed to his managerial ambitions.

Despite the presence, at least on paper, of multiple aspects to be taken into account, including the aforementioned research and development department, it is often enough to continue to grind kilometers and win races to find yourself safe and progress undisturbed on the way to the summit. Doing our duty and respecting the assignments assigned by the team also manage the budget, however small it may seem initially, it never seemed like a real problem, not even trying to spend on purpose in a not particularly careful way.

A probably desired choice, which aims to embrace every type of player, from the most meticulous manager to the most pragmatic of the track animals, without necessarily imposing on either of them a style of play that doesn't suit him. The end result ultimately represents a good compromise between accessibility and depth, as well as an evident step forward in one of the aspects of the series that was most starting to creak under the weight of the years.

Another area that has undergone several changes compared to the previous edition is the one dedicated to historical races: if a year ago the main aim seemed to be to keep the level of truth of the staging as high as possible, this year things seem to have changed a lot. In short, Milestone has decided to sacrifice a little loyalty on the altar of fun, giving priority to creating more full-bodied and beautiful content to play.

In the 2019 edition it often happened to have to relive crucial moments of the career of a particular driver in races with a reduced number of participants, due to the lack of a good part of the real participants within the game, while this year the grids will be always filled with random historical pilots (albeit belonging to the same category) regardless of the period they belong to.

A choice that has left us passionate a little bitterness in the mouth, but that seemed very sensible and convincing from the point of view of gameplay and overall fun. Furthermore, each challenge will provide us with points to be used within the "historic shop" to unlock new riders or historic motorcycles (the cost of which is determined by the rarity), which can then be used freely in each of the offline modes (career excluded). ) of the game.

Smarter than ever

A year ago we had spent beautiful words to describe what at the time represented one of the greatest evolutions within the genre of belonging: the introduction of a new form of artificial intelligence based on neural networks. obviously A.N.N.A. she came back again this year, and she did it with several improvements.

After teaching the pilots to fight with determination and to avoid the much hated "little trains", the development team decided to shift the focus of the algorithm to other less flashy aspects, but equally fundamental to make them reach a greater awareness of their own means: tire and fuel management. The opposing drivers have consequently learned to manage and control tire wear in a consistent and credible way, and have adapted to the use, as needed, of the various engine mappings. In fact, our AI-controlled rivals are now on the exact same plane as the player, and must be subject to the same rules. There are, among other things, welcome side effects, probably resulting from the idyllic combination between the increase in the variables in the algorithm's hand and the improvements to the physics of collision management and the cornering behavior of the bikes: our rivals they seemed more prone to make mistakes when they find themselves in complicated situations or hunted by an opponent, even coming from time to time, to be forced to withdraw or to clash with a rival.

No fear, however: it doesn't happen too often, and during our tests the frequency with which these situations occurred proved to be balanced and credible. The most surprising thing is that all this happens naturally, without any line of code that indicates specific parameters or defines their dynamics in any way.

All standing on the sofa

Finally, a separate discussion deserve it the news of the physical engine, the beating heart of every self-respecting simulation. Although starting from the solid foundations of the last episode, the steps forward seemed to us decidedly significant also in this field. The changes have translated into one more marked differentiation of the feeling of the bikes, both within the same class and, of course, between one category and another.

The Moto3 they convey even better their sense of "lightness" and extreme agility which makes them perhaps more similar to very fast motorized bicycles than to the huge MotoGP bikes; there Moto2 instead it is a decent middle ground, and perhaps the easiest to drive. The biggest changes, however, we noticed them by trying for the first time one MotoGP: the feeling of braking has slightly changed, making it more complex, especially with the physics set to "normal" or "pro", to go in search of the limit without losing the rope point or, worse still, end up in the sand on board track.

Although the simulation's likelihood rate has risen a lot in the past two years, MotoGP still remains a product proudly accessible and within everyone's reach.

Thanks to the wide range of aids available to us, we can smooth out any roughness of the driving model, shaping it and adapting it easily to our ability on the track. If you do not particularly appreciate the creation of custom structures, by the way, you will surely be excited about the possibility of adapt the bike to your needs without touching even a parameter manually, through a dedicated menu in which it will be sufficient to specify which problem we are experiencing on the track. The system will provide us with a possible solution in a matter of seconds based on our feedback, without having to "get your hands dirty" by trying.