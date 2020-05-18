MotoGP 20, analysis: one more step in the evolution of virtual motorcycling

The COVID-19 crisis has spilled over into all sports competitions. In the case of the motor on two wheels, only the Moto3 and Moto2 categories could see the checkered flag at Losail. The damn coronavirus deprived us of the fight between the Márquez brothers, Valentino Rossi's last dance on Yamaha and the Italian Ducati's wish for victory.

As usual in these days of confinement, it is the virtual environment that is allowing us to breathe sensations similar to when flesh and blood interpreters roar their bikes. Thus, Milestone leaves us another step in his quest to achieve the ultimate simulator. Because MotoGP 20 follows the evolution seen last year in a similar way to what Codemasters did with its main saga, Formula 1.

The pilot's journey

If this year's edition shines for something, it is for the substantial improvement that the trajectory mode has received. The study wanted to expand the tools within our reach through the representation system. In our first professional contract, we have certain objectives to beat, bonuses that report credits to our portfolio.

With the economy present, we will be able to spend that sum obtained during the season to improve our team. That system to which we alluded in the previous paragraph materializes with the figure of representative, who will work to improve our current contract, as well as establish relationships with the other teams on the grid.

As it happens in real life, everything we do on the track will be observed by colleagues and rivals; If we show enough talent, we can shorten the deadlines to jump to a more ambitious team. But we cannot do it alone. Within that personal team are the chief engineer and the telemetrist, who will coordinate with each other to achieve new R&D goals according to the synergy they achieve.

So the more reputable they have, more salary they will ask. Success lies in finding the balance between finding competent workers who can survive on the successes we reap in the calendar year. Year in which the complete development of the motorcycle will be at our disposal.

Four tables will assess the current state in the main areas of the frame: engine, chassis, aerodynamics and electronics. In our case, our initial team, KTM, has 12 employees that we can distribute among any of the new packages available. The more you have working on one, the shorter the deadlines to complete it. Fortunately they will not be tied to the monthly salary.

As we said at the beginning of the text, These first advances in deepening the trajectory mode are vital to reach the initial goal.. And it is that in MotoGP 19 we blame precisely that, the feeling that the exterior of the asphalt was forgotten. Tests are also added during the winter, where we can choose which upgrade package to start the season with. Season in which we will be given the opportunity to start with a fictional team, based on the main sponsors of the competition.

Due to the situation half a balloon is in right now, some facets will come as the months go by. What you will find on the launch day will not be the visual libraries of the 2020 season. Despite the fact that the riders and their helmets are already properly positioned, the bikes do not look like they should have looked from Losail.

We are summoned at the beginning of May for the update corresponding to the queen category. In the case of Moto2 and Moto3, it will be at the end of the same month, as will the inclusion of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, which will not be in the game until then. On the other hand, it will be at the end of June when MotoE arrives, since the first race is lost as well as the rookie tournament.

With a handlebar

Another of the ailments in the past year, or rather since Milestone I entered the license, it was the artificial thing that was sometimes the piloting. There was not much management on the track, nor was the physics system helpful. Thanks to the feedback received, the company seems to have responded using the appropriate keys.

Now it is taken into account more realistically aerodynamics physicsHow does it affect the position of our pilot to find the ideal speed or braking point? The same occurs on the damage plane, much more natural. For example, a touch with an opponent penalizes more than in previous editions. If the result is a crash, the fall will continue further and we will reappear in the place where the bike has been left. Running mishaps are common, even AI-controlled opponents may withdraw.

One of the successes of this edition lies in the possibilities during the playable sections. We talk about fuel management, that we will be able to manage as we want during the piloting and that affects the way in which we operate. The greater the power map that we place in the race, the more gasoline we will burn. We would have liked this indicator to be more affected by driving, as is the case in current Formula 1 titles. However, and as we have been repeating, are steps in the right direction. The same is true of tire wear.

It also denotes a substantial refinement in the behavior of artificial intelligence. Neural AI presented 12 months ago responds more effectively, especially when the platoon of satellite pilots is grouped in the first turns. They offer a performance on the asphalt that allows you to see corrections a little above the level they showed in their first appearance. As soon as we are immersed in that pineapple of drivers, the races become fun. That is, for us, one of the best achievements with MotoGP 20.

In the version corresponding to PS4 Pro, we found two display versions: prioritizing visual quality and increasing frame rate. Playing it at 60 images per second is a great pleasure, although in the graphic part we would like to be able to choose the disappearance of the grainy effect. It slightly tarnishes the visual result, which without being outstanding, is correct. Of course, we found some somewhat annoying visual bugs, such as the random appearance of artifacts on the right side of the screen, or the impossibility of moving the pilot after rewinding. Along with the career mode, the usual online game modes and historical challenges that made their debut last year persist.

CONCLUSION MotoGP 20 continues in the good path of real evolution that Milestone has been in the process for a couple of years. The trajectory mode has gained in depth and possibilities. Our path in the world on two wheels takes more into account our doing not only on the track, but also in what has to do inside the box. The multiplayer modes and historical challenges underpin an offer that manages to have its own voice. We cannot forget about the improvements while driving. Being able to manage fuel is a wise move, as is the new aerodynamic and damage physics system. Finally we start talking about simulation, with all the letters.

THE BEST Path mode gains in depth.

More possibilities on the track, such as fuel management.

Improvements in aerodynamic and damage physics allow you to add in the simulation.

Improvements in sensations while driving. WORST Despite the improvement, it still needs to expand trajectory mode.

Emotion is lacking when transmitting the license.

Small visual bugs, such as artifacts on the right side of the screen.