Moto G 5G specs uncovered: big battery and Snapdragon 765 on board

By Brian Adam
Yesterday the design of the Motorola Moto 5G was leaked, a mid-range device that will come to give the Moto family connectivity to this network for the first time. Once your design is known, The next thing to filter has been the complete list of specifications.

The Moto G 5G will have a fairly powerful processor, a fairly generous battery and a more striking set than could be expected in a model of this family. So let’s review its main characteristics since it looks very good.

Snapdragon 765 on board and 4,800mAh battery

The Moto G 5G, according to the leaked information, will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, the American company’s 5G platform for the mid-range. To this processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage will accompany you. One of the most outstanding points in the filtration is that the battery aims to be 4,800mAh, a fairly generous figure.

In addition to having 5G connectivity, the Moto G 5G will come with a 90Hz panel and a large 4,800mAh battery.

At the panel level, we talk about Full HD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 21: 9 format, the size is not known, but with dimensions of 167.98 x 73.97 x 9.59mm the mathematics indicates that it should be between approximately 6.4 and 6.8 inches.

More details about this Moto G 5G is its 48-megapixel quad camera with an ultra-wide-angle 8 megapixel secondary sensor. The other two sensors are a 4-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As it could not be otherwise, it is waiting for you with Android 10 with small customization from Motorola.

Track | Gizmochina

