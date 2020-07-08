MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Updated:

Moto G 5G Plus: a huge battery and 5G to compete in the mid-range

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Watching TV on mobile is even easier: DTT Channels is updated to version 2.0 with notable improvements

One of the best Android apps to watch TV has received a notable update for improve channel search and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Moto G 5G Plus: a huge battery and 5G to compete in the mid-range

Motorola has just announced a new model for its Moto G family. This is the Moto G 5G Plus, a mid-range terminal that bets on 5G technology that leaked weeks ago. It is thus the first member of this family to incorporate this connectivity, in addition to some more interesting characteristics than ever within the family itself.

So let’s go over the Moto G 5G features and specifications, a terminal that comes to fight value for money with the best on the market, betting as always on clean software.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus datasheet

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

screen6.7-inch LTPS
FullHD + at 2,520 x 1,080
Ratio 21: 9
90Hz refresh
ProcessorSnapdragon 765
Versions4GB / 64GB
4GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB
Rear camera48-megapixel f / 1.7 Quad Pixel
5-megapixel f / 2.2 macro
8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle
2-megapixel f / 2.2 bokeh
Frontal camera16-megapixel f / 2.0
8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle
softwareAndroid 10
Dimensions and weight168 x 74 x 9 mm
207 grams
Battery5,000 mAh
20W TurboPower fast charge
Connectivity and sound5G Dual
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
NFC
USB Type-C
OthersNFC, headphone jack, side fingerprint reader

90Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity

Image 2020 07 07 15 32 16

The main strength of this new Moto G 5G Plus comes both connectivity and refresh rate. Specifically, it has a 6.67-inch panel with Full HD resolution and LCD technology. The refresh rate is 90Hz, above what we are used to seeing in most of the mid-range terminals.

Snapdragon 765 on board and 90Hz: the two great assets of this Moto G 5G

The processor of this Motorola is the Snapdragon 765, a platform that enables 5G connectivity thanks to its built-in modem. In addition, it comes with a memory of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, a point from which we could expect a little more, although it can be up to 6 + 128 GB.

The battery is quite large, 5,000mAh with 20W fast charge. Similarly, the terminal has NFC support and headphone jack as extras, in addition to a side fingerprint reader. At the absence level, there is no water resistance or wireless charging.

Four cameras that sound to us

Image 2020 07 07 15 33 25

At the photographic level, this Moto G 5G Plus is committed to the combination that we are already more than accustomed to seeing in the mid-range: four cameras with macro, depth sensor and ultra-wide angle, in addition to the main sensor. This is 48 megapixel for taking 12 photos using 4 in 1-pixel grouping.

Regarding the software, we have Android 10 with the Motorola layer, which is basically Pure Android with some brand add-ons, especially at the level of gestures and little else, since Motorola hardly adds extra applications.

Versions and price of the Moto G 5G Plus

The Moto G 5G Plus will be sold mainly in two versions, the 4 GB + 64 GB and the 6 + 128 GB. Both will be sold in blue, for the moment.

  • Moto G 5G Plus 4 + 64 GB | 349 euros
  • Moto G 5G Plus 6 + 128 GB | 399 euros

More information | Motorola

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi launches the first 100% blue light-free lamp

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We are used to Xiaomi launching truly innovative products in all kinds of segments. Now, after years where it has been sought to minimize...
Read more

At last! Dark mode comes to Google Docs & Spreadsheets

Apps Brian Adam -
For those of us who use Google's office suite daily, it was one of those unfathomable mysteries that assail you from time to time:...
Read more

DL Semplificazioni, Conte: "A great plan for broadband is coming"

Tech News Brian Adam -
The Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, during the press conference held at Palazzo Chigi, to present the DL Simplifications, announced that the government is working...
Read more

There is an app that reminds you when you should change the mask

Apps Brian Adam -
Although we are entering the summer, in a month of July traditionally beach, or mountaineer, we must remember that we are in the midst...
Read more

ASUS launches the new VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S15

Android Brian Adam -
ASUS announces the availability of its on the Italian market new VivoBook S14 and S15thin and light laptops that arrive in Italy both in...
Read more

OnePlus makes the OnePlus Nord release date official: July 21

Android Brian Adam -
The wait has not yet come to an end, but at least we already know the official date on which OnePlus will unveil its...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY