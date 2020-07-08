Moto G 5G Plus: a huge battery and 5G to compete in the mid-range

Motorola has just announced a new model for its Moto G family. This is the Moto G 5G Plus, a mid-range terminal that bets on 5G technology that leaked weeks ago. It is thus the first member of this family to incorporate this connectivity, in addition to some more interesting characteristics than ever within the family itself.

So let’s go over the Moto G 5G features and specifications, a terminal that comes to fight value for money with the best on the market, betting as always on clean software.

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus datasheet

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

screen 6.7-inch LTPS

FullHD + at 2,520 x 1,080

Ratio 21: 9

90Hz refresh – Processor Snapdragon 765 Versions 4GB / 64GB

4GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Rear camera 48-megapixel f / 1.7 Quad Pixel

5-megapixel f / 2.2 macro

8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle

2-megapixel f / 2.2 bokeh Frontal camera 16-megapixel f / 2.0

8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle software Android 10 Dimensions and weight 168 x 74 x 9 mm

207 grams Battery 5,000 mAh

20W TurboPower fast charge Connectivity and sound 5G Dual

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

NFC

USB Type-C Others NFC, headphone jack, side fingerprint reader

90Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity

The main strength of this new Moto G 5G Plus comes both connectivity and refresh rate. Specifically, it has a 6.67-inch panel with Full HD resolution and LCD technology. The refresh rate is 90Hz, above what we are used to seeing in most of the mid-range terminals.

Snapdragon 765 on board and 90Hz: the two great assets of this Moto G 5G

The processor of this Motorola is the Snapdragon 765, a platform that enables 5G connectivity thanks to its built-in modem. In addition, it comes with a memory of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, a point from which we could expect a little more, although it can be up to 6 + 128 GB.

The battery is quite large, 5,000mAh with 20W fast charge. Similarly, the terminal has NFC support and headphone jack as extras, in addition to a side fingerprint reader. At the absence level, there is no water resistance or wireless charging.

Four cameras that sound to us

At the photographic level, this Moto G 5G Plus is committed to the combination that we are already more than accustomed to seeing in the mid-range: four cameras with macro, depth sensor and ultra-wide angle, in addition to the main sensor. This is 48 megapixel for taking 12 photos using 4 in 1-pixel grouping.

Regarding the software, we have Android 10 with the Motorola layer, which is basically Pure Android with some brand add-ons, especially at the level of gestures and little else, since Motorola hardly adds extra applications.

Versions and price of the Moto G 5G Plus

The Moto G 5G Plus will be sold mainly in two versions, the 4 GB + 64 GB and the 6 + 128 GB. Both will be sold in blue, for the moment.

Moto G 5G Plus 4 + 64 GB | 349 euros

Moto G 5G Plus 6 + 128 GB | 399 euros

More information | Motorola