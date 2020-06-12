Children’s goods company Mothercare has announced it is closing its stores nationwide permanently after losing a lot of money as a result of the crown virus crisis.

Mothercare has 14 stores in Ireland, from Half Connaught to Halfmog, and employs 197 people.

The company’s managing director Jonathan Ward said that they could not survive in the near future due to the changes that have taken place and are yet to change people’s shopping habits.

Mothercare faced trading difficulties before the health crisis, he said, and while they made great efforts to expand their internet business it was not enough to overcome all the challenges.

The company established in this country in 1998 is now liquidated.