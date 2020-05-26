More than US $ 120,000 million add aid to airlines in the world

The transpor AFP

State aid for the survival of airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis reached 123 billion dollars in mid-May, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on Tuesday.

The aid was granted mainly in the form of loans (50.4 billion), employment support (34.8 billion), guaranteed loans (11.5 billion) or capital injection (11.2 billion), according to the organization.

Of the total of $ 123 billion, $ 67 billion will have to be repaid and the total amount of the sector's debt will rise to "about $ 550 billion, or an increase of 28%," according to IATA.

"The next challenge will be to prevent companies from drowning under the weight of the debt created by aid," said IATA Director General Alexander de Juniac.

These grants were distributed "fairly unevenly" around the world, explained Brian Pearce, chief financial officer of the organization, which groups 290 airlines, in a conference call.

"The US government led the way with its 'Cares act' – a stimulus package to deal with the coronavirus- (…)" and aid that "in total represents a quarter of the annual income of companies in this region" of the world Europe comes second (15% of annual turnover) then Asia (10%), IATA said.

In contrast, in Africa, the Middle East or Latin America, such aid only represents around 1% of companies' annual turnover in 2019.

"In cases where governments did not respond quickly enough or (did) with limited amounts, bankruptcies occurred," Juaniac stressed, citing "Australia, Italy, Thailand, Turkey and the United Kingdom."

The organization does not have precise figures on the number of bankrupt companies, according to Pearce.

"If the situation does not improve at the time of the restart" expected from June for domestic flights and July for continental flights, "we fear attending a series of bankruptcies," he added.

Air transport was paralyzed by border closures that prevent movements since March practically around the world and traffic could return to its pre-crisis level in 2023, according to IATA.