HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

More than US $ 120,000 million add aid to airlines in the world

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The transpor AFP

State aid for the survival of airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis reached 123 billion dollars in mid-May, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on Tuesday.

The aid was granted mainly in the form of loans (50.4 billion), employment support (34.8 billion), guaranteed loans (11.5 billion) or capital injection (11.2 billion), according to the organization.

Of the total of $ 123 billion, $ 67 billion will have to be repaid and the total amount of the sector's debt will rise to "about $ 550 billion, or an increase of 28%," according to IATA.

"The next challenge will be to prevent companies from drowning under the weight of the debt created by aid," said IATA Director General Alexander de Juniac.

These grants were distributed "fairly unevenly" around the world, explained Brian Pearce, chief financial officer of the organization, which groups 290 airlines, in a conference call.

"The US government led the way with its 'Cares act' – a stimulus package to deal with the coronavirus- (…)" and aid that "in total represents a quarter of the annual income of companies in this region" of the world Europe comes second (15% of annual turnover) then Asia (10%), IATA said.

In contrast, in Africa, the Middle East or Latin America, such aid only represents around 1% of companies' annual turnover in 2019.

"In cases where governments did not respond quickly enough or (did) with limited amounts, bankruptcies occurred," Juaniac stressed, citing "Australia, Italy, Thailand, Turkey and the United Kingdom."

The organization does not have precise figures on the number of bankrupt companies, according to Pearce.

"If the situation does not improve at the time of the restart" expected from June for domestic flights and July for continental flights, "we fear attending a series of bankruptcies," he added.

Air transport was paralyzed by border closures that prevent movements since March practically around the world and traffic could return to its pre-crisis level in 2023, according to IATA.

More Articles Like This

Social media inquiry ‘Tik Tok’ on dangerous behavior on farm machinery

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Social media 'Tik Tok' say they have set up an inquiry into videos published online and dangerous behaviour and trickery on farm machinery. Videos are...
Read more

Earthquake tremors during live televised interview with New Zealand PM

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Wellington: The New Zealand Prime Minister's interview was being broadcast live on television when a sudden earthquake shook the region, but Jacinda Arden kept...
Read more

ECB warns of risk of euro zone explosion

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The institution's semi-annual report on financial stability released Tuesday issued a serious warning. Fears of an outbreak in the euro area are re-emerging with the...
Read more

The crown virus crisis in Donkey Sanctuary in Donegal

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Donkey Sanctuary is deeply affected by the crown virus crisis. It is a voluntary organization and they are in short supply because they...
Read more

Nine more hit by Covid-19 dead, 37 new cases confirmed

Community Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,129 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,615 people south of the border and 514 north of it The Department of...
Read more

COVID-19 crisis will increase airline debt 20%, says IATA

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The figure will reach US $ 550,000 million at the end of the year, according to the organization's calculations. By Expansion The crisis caused by the...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

More than US $ 120,000 million add aid to airlines in the world

The transpor AFP State aid for the survival of airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis reached 123 billion dollars in...
Read more
Android

How to test the Beta versions of your favorite apps from Android

Brian Adam - 0
There is a Google option that allows you to try the newest of your favourite apps before launching and here we explain how to...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi 'unleashed': RedmiBook and Redmi 10X presented in China

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement of several devices in Italy, the time has come to talk about the products unveiled by Xiaomi in Chinese territory today...
Read more
Latest news

Social media inquiry ‘Tik Tok’ on dangerous behavior on farm machinery

Brian Adam - 0
Social media 'Tik Tok' say they have set up an inquiry into videos published online and dangerous behaviour and trickery on farm machinery. Videos are...
Read more
Latest news

Earthquake tremors during live televised interview with New Zealand PM

Brian Adam - 0
Wellington: The New Zealand Prime Minister's interview was being broadcast live on television when a sudden earthquake shook the region, but Jacinda Arden kept...
Read more
Corona Virus

ECB warns of risk of euro zone explosion

Brian Adam - 0
The institution's semi-annual report on financial stability released Tuesday issued a serious warning. Fears of an outbreak in the euro area are re-emerging with the...
Read more
Laptops

Honor MagicBook 14 today on HiHonor bundled with Honor MagicWatch 2

Brian Adam - 0
To celebrate its release, Honor MagicBook 14, the first PC from HONOR, is from today available for purchase on HiHonor for € 599.90 bundled...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY