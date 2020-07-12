Further tests are now to be carried out on the small plane crash in Co. Galway yesterday.

Two people were injured in the accident in Kiltullagh in the east of the county.

The Cessna 172 was a plane.

The accident site was technically examined, but the plane's debris will now be examined at the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) in Gormanston, Co. Meath.

Three examiners from the AAIU were conducting an on-site investigation yesterday

A report on the disaster will be published in due course.

A man and a woman, both in the sixties, were injured.

They are being treated at University Hospital Galway.