Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar will meet today to discuss their dispute over election planning.

Fine Gael claimed yesterday that the dispute had damaged the talks about forming a coalition.

Fianna Fáil was annoyed by the election planning but Fine Gael said that the Constitution complied with the fact that elections, by-elections and referendums must be called within a certain time.

It's now 100 days since the general election and the two – along with the Green Party – hope to start talks again today.

It is understood that the parties did a lot of work on draft documents at the weekend.