MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsCybersecurity
Updated:

More security for your Android: Access Dots alerts you if an app uses the microphone or the camera

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

More security for your Android: Access Dots alerts you if an app uses the microphone or the camera

Given the risk that an application uses the micro or the mobile camera without realizing why not have a system that alerts you to such use, both in the background and when the app is open? Well, Access Dots offers this service with an idea taken directly from iOS 14: colour dots to enhance security.

The latest version of iOS tests for Apple devices introduced a striking security improvement: notification points when any phone app accesses vital elements such as the microphone or the camera. Since the risk of being spied on is obvious, knowing when the phone hardware is used is of utmost importance; This is why Access Dots, a new app that imitates the operation of iOS 14 on Android, is so useful. And it can now be downloaded.

Find out when the microphone or camera of your Android is used

Access Dots

The functionality offered by Access Dots is not exaggerated, nor is it an application that has excessive adjustments or customization modes. In fact, it only does one thing: show some colour dots every time an app accesses the camera and/or microphone, both in the background and active on the screen. Even so, this small application adds remarkable privacy and security to the phone, all with the simplicity of software that does not reach 3 MB in weight.

Access Dots has just become a reality for Android, as the creator of the app commented in this thread from XDA Developers. Activate now in Google Play Store, just install it on an Android device, and give you accessibility permission, so that its user knows at all times when the device’s microphone and / or camera is accessed.

Access DotsThe orange dot that tells that an app accesses the microphone (recorder in this case
Access Dots is a transparent application that you don’t even need to access the microphone and camera to know when they’re working: That’s what you use Android accessibility services for. It allows the colour configuration for each of the points while maintaining the default tones of iOS 14: orange for the microphone and green for the camera. And the point appearance area can be customized, by default in the upper right corner. The change of position can only be done if the developer is supported with an in-app purchase.

Access Dots Green dot that warns of access to the camera (camera application in this case)

The improvement in privacy and security is remarkable, it would not be wrong for Google to introduce something similar at the native Android level. Just look at a colour dot to know that something is wrong, at least if we don’t have a multimedia capture application open. In addition, Access Dots lacks ads and purchases are not necessary for the proper functioning of the app.

Access Dots

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: IJP
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

More Articles Like This

Elon Musk, growing heritage: he is the fifth richest person in the world

Tech News Brian Adam -
The golden Monday not only benefited Jeff Bezos, who recorded an impressive increase yesterday, but also Elon Musk. To reveal it Forbes, according to...
Read more

Here is the ranking of the worst passwords of the year: 123456 is always first

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
Splashdata has drawn up, as per protocol, the most dangerous passwords among those used by users and present in leaks published on the net...
Read more

How to activate and how the Windows 10 Timeline works

How to? Brian Adam -
Windows 10 came as a revamped and modern operating system. Since its launch, there were many new features of the system, however, with each...
Read more

AMD announces new Ryzen 4000 desktop processors with integrated Radeon GPU

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD today presented new desktop processors of the Ryzen 4000 series, with integrated Radeon graphics. Based on the 7nm process and Zen 2 architecture,...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, the first impressions on the good-priced 5G smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus launches the smartphone with which it wants to try to return to the origins, better balancing the price-performance ratio. In these days we are...
Read more

AMD Ryzen 4000 makes the leap to the desktop: this is the new 7-nanometer microprocessors, initially reserved for manufacturers

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD Ryzen 4000 arrives at the desk. Chipsets made in 7 nanometers from AMD, introduced at the beginning of the year for laptops, are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY