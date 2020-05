The plane landed at Dublin Airport this morning from China

More protective equipment for Health Service workers has come to the State.

It consists of 2.2m masks and 32k protective gowns.

This PPE protective equipment has come from China thanks in large part to airline leasing company Avolon, musician Bono and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The equipment meets the HSE standard.

