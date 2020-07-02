Teachers and parents' representatives are due to make a presentation today at a hearing of the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 about the rules to be applied when children return to school in the Autumn.

In an interim guide published by the Department of Education yesterday, it is proposed that the space between second level students should be one meter – not two meters.

The same space is recommended in the primary schools, if possible.

Deirdre McDonald of the Association of Secondary Teachers welcomed the one meter rule, but pointed out that not all pupils would be able to go back to school with her.