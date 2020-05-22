Friday, May 22, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsApps
Updated:

More Chinese manufacturers join the ‘AirDrop’ of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to share files between mobiles

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

More Chinese manufacturers join the 'AirDrop' of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to share files between mobiles

Android does not yet have a single system with which to transfer files between devices just by being close, a system that Apple does have: AirDrop. While Google will try to introduce it in Android 11, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo created an alliance to develop their own P2P transfer protocol. And now other Chinese brands have joined: OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark and Meizu.

Exchanging files with a close friend is not very difficult since there are many applications for it. Files by Google is one of the best examples; or embedded systems in the layers of some manufacturers, such as Xiaomi’s Mi Drop. These types of apps are very practical, but they have a drawback: everyone involved in the transfer must have the same application as there is no similar feature built into all phones. And precisely Xiaomi is one of the brands that is promoting a unified file sharing system; system that is gaining support: currently there are already seven brands behind the transfer protocol.


Share files without downloading an app, getting closer

File Transfer Alliance

It is surprising that, after more than twelve years of evolution in Android, this operating system still does not have a file transfer system with the simplicity of find a nearby device and send whatever you want. Google is developing its own proposal on Android 11. And, while it is widespread across all devices, several of China’s biggest brands are coming together to create their own unified protocol.

Originally Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo teamed up to create a unique P2P-based transfer system. This system was formalized with an agreement in August 2019 with the idea of ​​promoting a kind of ‘AirDrop’ transferred to Android devices. And now, as announced by Realme, OnePlus, Black Shark and Meizu on the Chinese Weibo network, the four manufacturers have decided join the alliance to promote the single transfer system. Of course, with the exception of Meizu the rest are brands related to the original partners.

My File Transfer Alliance The unique transfer system is already included in the software of some Black Shark

The transfer system is already integrated in some manufacturer layers, such as that of Black Shark (in the system settings it appears as ‘My Share’). Once standardized among the manufacturers that support it, the system will allow file sharing by searching for nearby devices. It will be a high speed transfer using P2P protocol and WiFi networks; which would enable sending files even without being connected to a network, both mobile and home. The alliance has not yet set deadlines for the definitive establishment of the system.

More Articles Like This

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag

Android Brian Adam - 0
Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag Huawei's Huawei P40 family is getting bigger and bigger. After the...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is a reinforced S20 with two layers of encryption

Android Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is prone to perform specific modifications of your phones phones that allow them to fit into very specific sectors. Proof of this are...
Read more

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Ai News Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today its new smart speaker Xiaoai...
Read more

WhatsApp recovers an option that had been modified during the crisis

Apps Brian Adam - 0
This coronavirus crisis has brought us quite a few changes. The most important, seclusion that, for some, already exceeds 60 days, what has changed the...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy A21s, high-end design, multiple cameras and a lot of battery for an accessible mobile

Android Brian Adam - 0
Samsung continues to make efforts in its most accessible catalog, now with a new bet in the lower segment of said catalog: the Samsung...
Read more

Realme’s Smart TV goes for Xiaomi with these characteristics

Communication Brian Adam - 0
No one wants to be left out of the Smart TV market. In fact, we are seeing how many mobile phone manufacturers imitate Xiaomi's...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

More Chinese manufacturers join the ‘AirDrop’ of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to share files between mobiles

Android does not yet have a single system with which to transfer files between devices just by being close,...
Read more
Android

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag Huawei's Huawei P40 family is getting bigger and bigger. After the...
Read more
Economy

PostCovid-19 will boost the ability to adapt to change in the business sector

Brian Adam - 0
Seven tips to adapt to change in a “natural” way. Satisfied team. At least every six months, companies must measure how their employees...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is a reinforced S20 with two layers of encryption

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is prone to perform specific modifications of your phones phones that allow them to fit into very specific sectors. Proof of this are...
Read more
Ai News

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today its new smart speaker Xiaoai...
Read more
Economy

The countries of Latin America and the world where they propose to raise taxes on the richest

Brian Adam - 0
Guatemala, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic are the countries with the lowest taxes in Latin America (they collect less than 14% of GDP). rethink...
Read more
Corona Virus

The number of Corona patients worldwide has exceeded 5 million

Brian Adam - 0
The number of coronavirus patients worldwide has exceeded 5 million, while the death toll has reached close to 330,000. The number of coronavirus patients worldwide...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY