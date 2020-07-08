MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Updated:

More bad news for Siberia: another potential toxic spill has occurred

By Brian Adam
0
0

More bad news for Siberia: another potential toxic spill has occurred

Earlier last month a Russian mining company poured thousands of tons of diesel fuel into an Arctic river. That same company, now, has caused another major polluting event into which industrial wastewater was poured into the river.

The company, Nornickel, has admitted that workers from one of its metalworking plants have released industrial wastewater that was about to spill over into the nearby Arctic tundra. The company suspended these employees and started an internal investigation. Greenpeace Russia, meanwhile, has stated on Twitter that these waters are likely to contain heavy metals, surfactants and sulphurous acid.

This spill “constituted a serious violation of the factory operating protocols” as stated by the company. However, Nornickel is not new to such events: the diesel spill in early June has potentially reached Lake Pjasino, and experts are concerned that wastewater can get there. Greenpeace reported a “strong smell and dead trees” near the point where the pipes released the water.

Additionally, a Russian investigative committee initiated criminal proceedings this month against company employees for the improper disposal of untreated wastewater from June 2017 to July 2019. Environmental damage caused by contamination of a nearby river and surrounding soil amounts to at over $ 2 million, according to the committee.

Activists are seriously concerned and Nornickel’s continued destruction of the Arctic requires serious action by the relevant authorities.

