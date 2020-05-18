More air! Xiaomi launches another smart tower fan

Last week, Xiaomi announced a two new fans for China in time for the summer ; one with an AC motor and the other with a DC motor, the latter being better as it is quieter, more durable and consumes less energy. In Spain they will put the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C on sale in June, but in the meantime we can get another model directly from China.

We talk about Mijia DC Frequency Conversion Tower Fan, its new tower fan that emulates other similar models on the market, and which incorporates a multitude of smart functions as the possibility of controlling it directly with the mobile.

Mijia DC Tower fan: new smart tower fan

The fan features a 6.9mm thick grille, preventing children from sticking their fingers in, as well as blowing air out in a random pattern to simulate wind. The outer grill is removable, so it can be easily cleaned. It can rotate at an angle of up to 150 degrees, with noise as low as 34.6 dB (A) and a maximum noise of 63 dB (A). The power is only 22 watts, and its energy consumption throughout the summer can easily be below 50 cents. The material in which it is made is anti-ultraviolet ABS plastic, so it will not turn yellow over time.

On a smart level, the fan can be controlled by mobile through the Xiaomi app, and it also has voice control with Xiao AI (At the moment nothing of Google Assistant or Alexa like the other two models). Thanks to this, we can extend the intelligent functions, since the physical buttons are somewhat more limited. For example, with the buttons we can adjust the timer for 2, 4, 6 or 8 hours, while with the voice assistant we can specify the minutes (for example, switch off in 7 hours and 40 minutes).

It takes up less space and spends even less

The advantage of this fan with respect to the other two standing models on a physical level is that it is more compact and occupies less volume, in addition to having a greater angle of rotation. In exchange, the volume of air is less and the noise is greater, in addition to that we cannot regulate the height in case we want it to hit us in the upper part of the torso, in addition to that if we put it near the bed we are losing a part of the air that comes out from the bottom.