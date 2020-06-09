Pobal rather than Profit are calling on local authorities in Galway to remove monuments they claim celebrate slavery and racism.

The party is calling on Galway City Council to remove a statue commemorating Christopher Columbus' trip to America.

The statue is located near the Red Porch in the city and was erected in 1992 five hundred years since Colambas began his adventure over the waves.

It is claimed that Christopher Columbus visited Galway in 1477.

Community for Profit is also calling on Galway County Council to remove a memorial in Tuam in honor of Richard (Dick) Dowling, a Federal Army officer in America.

He was born in Mitchelstown Hill, Milltown, north of Tuam.