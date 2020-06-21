Monclick super offer: up to 50% discount on many LG TVs!

Monclick launches one super promotion on LG TVs. The popular distribution chain has in fact given way to a new flyer that allows you to enjoy discounts of up to 50% on many televisions of the Asian company.

Until 23:59 today, Friday 19 June, it will be possible to buy for 799 Euros on 75UM7110 75-inch Ultra HD 4K HDR, for a saving of 47% compared to the 1,499 Euros in the price list.

52% discount on the 55-inch 55UM7450PLA, which switches to 457.99 Euros from the previous 948.99 Euros, while the 65-inch 65UM7050 (obviously 4K HDR) is available at 569.90 Euros, from the previous 749.90 Euros.

Going up the range the 65NANO866NA 65-inch Ultra HD 4K HDR LED it is instead available at 1,451.99 Euros, with a discount of 3%. The 49-inch LG NanoCell 49SM8200PLA TV is discounted at 633.99 Euros, 21% less than the previous 798.99 Euros. The model that bears the name 49SM8050PLC 49-inch, obviously Ultra HD 4K Flat HDR, on the other hand, can be brought home at 584.43 Euros: in this case, the savings are 15%.

Free delivery at home is offered on all models, and a full list of promotions is available at this address. No indication of the expiration date.