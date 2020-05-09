Monclick: super offer on LG's top of the range OLED TV!

Super offer proposed today by Monclick on LG's top of the range OLED TV, which reaches the lowest price seen on the web recently. The popular online e-commerce chain promotes a 50% discount today compared to the list price of the TV.

The model is theOLED55E9PLA 55-inch 4K UHD HDR, which can be purchased for 1,485 Euros, 50% less than the 2,999 Euros listed. Monclick, as always, also allows you to make the payment in installments at 74.25 Euros per month, but in the form it is specified that "due to the Coronavirus emergency, there may be delays in delivery times ".

Technically, TV is based on second generation a9 processor that through AI enhanced with Deep Learning, is able to optimize speed and graphics to ensure detailed images and a purer sound. As specified in the data sheet, in addition, there is also support for Google Assistant and Alexa that allow you to control the reproduction of content with your voice.

Furthermore, the G-Sync compatibility, which aims to provide a smooth gaming experience without flickering, tearing and stuttering.

No information on the promotion deadline was released, but the TV quickly became the best selling in the catalog.