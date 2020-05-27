Monclick: over 200 Euro discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

New promotion proposed by Monclick. The distribution chain allows you to enjoy a very attractive discount on a 43.4-inch curved ASUS ROG Strix monitor, on which a reduction of over 200 Euros is guaranteed compared to the list price.

The monitor is the ASUS ROG Strix XG43VQ LED curved, which can be brought home at 849.90 Euros, compared to 1069.99 Euros in the price list.

It is a ultra wide HDR gaming monitor with an aspect ratio of 32:10 and a resolution of 2840×1200 pixels, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate and also includes the FreeSync Premium Pro function, capable of offering an HDR gaming experience ensuring smooth performance and high dynamic range images while maintaining low latency. There are also multiple HDR modes, which allow users to adjust viewing settings based on usage. The monitor supports both Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards and FreeSync with AMD Radeons. In addition, it has obtained the Display HDR 400 certification and offers 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 professional color range.

Monclick also offers free express courier delivery and the possibility of paying in installments at 42.45 Euros per month. For all the details, please refer to the official sheet.