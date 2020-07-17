Moderna's COVID vaccine is capable of generating antibodies: strengths and problems of one of the most promising vaccines

A week ago, the Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi announced that it had reached an agreement with Moderna Therapeutics to collaborate with its Madrid plants in the last stages of production (filling and finishing) of the coronavirus vaccine that the North Americans were completing. At that time it was one of the most advanced and promising: Today, with the data recently published by NEJM and considering that "the worst is yet to come", we can say that the mRNA-1273 vaccine has just given us excellent news.

And it is that, according to the conclusions of the study carried out by the National Institute of Health of the USA, the vaccine not only is capable of producing antibodies in those who receive it. But the people who received it develop more than those found in the majority of patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Also, although some doses cause rather uncomfortable side effects, none of the participants suffered serious side effects. Something that, in this phase of the process, is good news. The general feeling among experts who are not involved in its development seems to be that It is a good start, but there are still many things to know.

What does the study data say?

We are talking about a study of 45 volunteers between 18 and 55 years old who have tried three different levels of vaccine doses. The dose that generated the most side effects was 250 micrograms. Nothing serious, according to the data presented by the researchers, but uncomfortable as one of the participants made public in late May.

The logic behind Moderna's vaccine is its ability to mimic the actual infection and elicit a response in our immune system. To find out if it worked, the researchers measured the vaccine's effectiveness in several ways and in all of them. showed higher antibody levels than those observed in recovered patients. To give us an idea: with the dose of 100 micrograms, the antibody titration of the patients showed neutralizing antibody levels of 231.8 at two months. In comparison, recovered patients had, on average, 109.2.

Of course, the process was slower than expected and only after the booster dose did the levels reach that point. This may condemn it to be a two-dose vaccine, but it is not technically problematic at all. Precisely for this reason, the Moderna vaccine is already working in a Phase 3 study with more than 30,000 people. A study, that some countries such as China have skipped, but that it is essential for the vaccine to become a commercial reality.

Does this mean we have the vaccine in sight?

In the press release, the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said that the results were "encouraging", which "represent an important step forward" in the development of the vaccine and which made them optimistic in their commitment to "advance the clinical development of mRNA-1273 as quickly and safely as possible". Rovi, for his part, has shot up his price.

However, as hopeful as the data is, there are dozens of questions in the air. The most important: can these antibodies really fight the disease? And, if so, how long will they last? Nor should we forget about the side effects, nor that the data does not collect the immune response in older people who, we know it will be less, and are precisely the most vulnerable.

Image | Wasswa James