HealthCorona Virus
Updated:

Moderna's COVID vaccine is capable of generating antibodies: strengths and problems of one of the most promising vaccines

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Moderna's COVID vaccine is capable of generating antibodies: strengths and problems of one of the most promising vaccines

A week ago, the Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi announced that it had reached an agreement with Moderna Therapeutics to collaborate with its Madrid plants in the last stages of production (filling and finishing) of the coronavirus vaccine that the North Americans were completing. At that time it was one of the most advanced and promising: Today, with the data recently published by NEJM and considering that "the worst is yet to come", we can say that the mRNA-1273 vaccine has just given us excellent news.

And it is that, according to the conclusions of the study carried out by the National Institute of Health of the USA, the vaccine not only is capable of producing antibodies in those who receive it. But the people who received it develop more than those found in the majority of patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Also, although some doses cause rather uncomfortable side effects, none of the participants suffered serious side effects. Something that, in this phase of the process, is good news. The general feeling among experts who are not involved in its development seems to be that It is a good start, but there are still many things to know.

What does the study data say?

Cdc Zfrhu7jqzc Unsplash

We are talking about a study of 45 volunteers between 18 and 55 years old who have tried three different levels of vaccine doses. The dose that generated the most side effects was 250 micrograms. Nothing serious, according to the data presented by the researchers, but uncomfortable as one of the participants made public in late May.

The logic behind Moderna's vaccine is its ability to mimic the actual infection and elicit a response in our immune system. To find out if it worked, the researchers measured the vaccine's effectiveness in several ways and in all of them. showed higher antibody levels than those observed in recovered patients. To give us an idea: with the dose of 100 micrograms, the antibody titration of the patients showed neutralizing antibody levels of 231.8 at two months. In comparison, recovered patients had, on average, 109.2.

Of course, the process was slower than expected and only after the booster dose did the levels reach that point. This may condemn it to be a two-dose vaccine, but it is not technically problematic at all. Precisely for this reason, the Moderna vaccine is already working in a Phase 3 study with more than 30,000 people. A study, that some countries such as China have skipped, but that it is essential for the vaccine to become a commercial reality.

Does this mean we have the vaccine in sight?

Screenshot 2020 07 15 at 10 18 45

In the press release, the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said that the results were "encouraging", which "represent an important step forward" in the development of the vaccine and which made them optimistic in their commitment to "advance the clinical development of mRNA-1273 as quickly and safely as possible". Rovi, for his part, has shot up his price.

However, as hopeful as the data is, there are dozens of questions in the air. The most important: can these antibodies really fight the disease? And, if so, how long will they last? Nor should we forget about the side effects, nor that the data does not collect the immune response in older people who, we know it will be less, and are precisely the most vulnerable.

Image | Wasswa James

More Articles Like This

The Generalitat of Catalonia asks five million people not to leave their home: the Barcelona metropolitan area on the brink of confinement

Health Brian Adam -
"There is community transmission. It is worrying", said yesterday Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies...
Read more

Another died with Covid-19 in the State, 21 new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
One evening it was confirmed that one other person has died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 21 new cases. This...
Read more

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past few hours, as it claims...
Read more

Phase 4 of the release of the Covid-19 restrictions has been postponed until August

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The reproduction rate of Covid-19 is again above 1 in Ireland and the Taoiseach says it must be kept below 1 to allow schools...
Read more

Government meeting on relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
At a Government meeting today, the advice given by the National Public Health Emergency Team on the forthcoming relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions will be...
Read more

32 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, the highest number in the past month

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
No other deaths from the disease were announced north or south today 32 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health this...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY