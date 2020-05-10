Models that enlarge their lips after dozens of operations want more operations

Andrea, 22, from Bulgaria, wants to increase the size of her lips after 20 operations.

Sofia: The 22-year-old model, in her obsession with making a Barbie doll, has undergone 15 to 20 operations on her lips over the years, after which her lips are now four times thicker than usual.

Andrea Amy Lova Ivanova lives in Sofia, Bulgaria, and despite all the surgery, she still wants to grow her lips. Many people mock and criticize him, but Andrea doesn’t care. Ignoring people’s reactions, she says that many people still like her in a new way.

“Some people like me with big lips and some want to see me with normal lips, but I don’t care,” said Andrea. I value my own choice, and the opinion of others is unimportant.

But she did not say how much she wanted to expand her lips. According to Andrea, there is no limit to this, and she will continue to operate until she is satisfied.

Andrea has been enlarging her lips with every type of operation so far, and the number of small injections and operations has reached 20. She underwent her twentieth operation last month and will now undergo two more operations within two months.

Andrea first underwent her first operation in 2018, and now her lips are four times larger than they are, which she is pleased about. Now she wants her lips to be the biggest in the world. “I want to be a beacon for many women,” she says.