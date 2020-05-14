Thursday, May 14, 2020
Models that enlarge their lips after dozens of operations want more operations

By Brian Adam
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Latest news

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Corona Virus

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Techology

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn't a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Cyber World

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Latest news

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Andrea, 22, from Bulgaria, wants to increase the size of her lips after 20 operations. Photo: Audit Central

Sofia: The 22-year-old model, who is obsessed with making herself a Barbie doll, has undergone 15 to 20 lip surgeries over the past several years, after which her lips are now four times thicker than usual.

Andrea Amy Lova Ivanova lives in Sofia, Bulgaria, and despite all the surgery, she still wants to grow her lips. Many people mock and criticize him but Andrea doesn't care. Ignoring people's reactions, she says that many people still like her in a new way.

"Some people like me with big lips and some want to see me with normal lips but I don't care," said Andrea. I value my own choice and the opinion of others is unimportant.

But she did not say how much she wanted to expand her lips. According to Andrea, there is no limit to this and she will continue to operate until she is satisfied.

Andrea has been enlarging her lips with every type of operation so far and the number of small injections and operations has reached 20. She underwent her twentieth operation last month and will now undergo two more operations within two months.

Andrea first underwent her first operation in 2018 and now her lips are four times larger than they really are, which she is very happy about. Now she wants her lips to be the biggest in the world. "I want to be a beacon for many women," she says.

Google's ability to "copy" handwritten text from a mobile phone and "paste" it into a computer

Top Stories
Google has introduced a new and very useful feature for its users that allows handwritten text to be "copied" from a mobile phone to...
Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Top Stories
Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists...
Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

Top Stories
Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her...
Introducing the Google App to get kids into the habit of reading

Top Stories
Google, the world's largest search engine, has introduced an app to help children develop reading habits and become proficient in reading. Children usually get tired...
'Spies' searching for Corona patients in Turkey

Top Stories
Ankara: Wearing face masks and hiding in full protective clothing, unidentified persons suddenly entered the house in the dark of night and if...
Popularity of "Corona Hairstyle" in Kenya

Top Stories
Millions of people around the world have lost their jobs due to quarantine and lockdown due to corona virus, but in the same circumstances,...
