Mixer is updated on iOS and Android with new options that facilitate the streaming of our games

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Among all the catalogue of applications that Microsoft has, there is a group of tremendously popular apps that immediately come to mind. A set that already includes utilities developed for specific platforms such as Microsoft Launcher for Android. On the opposite side of the scale, others not so well known by the general public and one of them can be Mixer.

For those who do not know Mixer, this is the app that offers access to the Microsoft streaming platform. In true Twitch, Facebook Live or YouTube-style allows streaming video game matches from Windows 10 or Xbox One. A utility that now receives a new update on iOS and Android.

More streaming options

Mixer It already has on the App Store and Google Play Store with version 5.4.0. An update that adds the possibility of downloading clips from the mobile application, optimization of navigation and more and better tools for the use of chats.

The mixer is the tool that allows creating streaming of our games and that other people subscribe to our channel. In this way, any game on Xbox or Windows 10 is accessible from the app or from a web browser on any device.

  • Now both user and channel subscribers can download clips directly from the mobile application.
  • Added the infinite scroll and top clips to facilitate the search and navigation among the content.
  • The chat commands / clear and / ban to facilitate control and security in conversations.
  • Bug fixes and general app stability improvements are added.

Mixer is a free application available on iOS and Android that hit the market in 2017 after the purchase of Beam by Microsoft.

Mixer – Interactive Streaming IOS

Mixer – Interactive Streaming Android

