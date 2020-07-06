MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?
Updated:

MIUI: so you can configure the buttons of a Xiaomi as shortcuts

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

A leaked benchmark hints at the brutal power of future NVIDIA RTX 3000 ‘Ampere’ family

The thing gets interesting in the world of dedicated graphics: AMD is preparing to launch its graphics with Navi...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

MIUI: so you can configure the buttons of a Xiaomi as shortcuts

We are going to teach you to create multiple shortcuts via buttons on mobile with MIUI, Xiaomi’s personalization layer. This is a native function that is somewhat hidden at first glance from the settings, so you probably don’t know this function. Thanks to it, third-party applications are not necessary to launch functions and shortcuts quickly.

The trick is valid as long as the physical buttons of your Xiaomi work correctly. So let’s see how can you configure shortcuts on the keypad to be able to launch the functions you want in a matter of a few seconds.

Button shortcuts, a cool MIUI feature

Shortcuts Buttons

MIUI has a great native function that allows us to assign custom functions to physical buttons. In this way, we can access system functions very quickly without the need to download any third-party application for this purpose. Specifically, this is the list of functions that we can assign to the buttons.

  • Run the camera
  • Take screenshot
  • Start Google Assistant
  • Turn off the screen
  • Turn on the flashlight
  • Close current application
  • Open split screen
  • Show menu

Any of these functions can be assigned to a combination of physical and virtual buttons on your phone. Needless to say, if you have gesture control turned on many of these functions won’t work, since they require the virtual (or physical) keypad for the classic functions of the back, menu and start.

The setting is found under ‘additional settings’, a small tailor’s drawer where some of the most useful MIUI features are found

Having this clear, we just have to go to the address Adjustments > Additional settings > Button shortcuts and start configuring the features. We can assign the combination that we want to each function.

More Articles Like This

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the alleged smartphone prices leaked online

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 begins to become more concrete. In fact, after the first renderings, people are already talking about possible prices of this...
Read more

KFA2 RTX 2060 Super 1-Click OC Review: easy overclocking

Computing Brian Adam -
The RTX 2060 Super of KFA2 is a card with a cost commensurate with similar models and with the possibility of automatic overclocking, which...
Read more

Amazon: 20% discount on a D-Link Gigabit Dual-Band router

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
On this first Monday of July, Amazon offers one very attractive discount on a D-Link router, the DIR-1960 model to be precise, which allows...
Read more

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

How to? Brian Adam -
It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general erase of the computer to...
Read more

A giant star has mysteriously disappeared: has it become a black hole?

Space tech Brian Adam -
In a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a really strange event is described: a massive unstable star...
Read more

The next versions of Chrome will help you save battery, you know how?

Apps Brian Adam -
When a new mobile arrives, many of us jump to see its hardware specifications to see how it has been the work they have...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY