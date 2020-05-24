MIUI 12, Xiaomi shares the focus: how to install NASA Super Wallpapers immediately

The announcement of MIUI 12, whose release will start in the coming weeks also in Italy, seems to have particularly convinced the community of enthusiasts. In particular, one of the features that attracted the most public interest are i Super Wallpapers, based on official images from NASA.

The focuses shared by Xiaomi Italia

Well, a few days ago, through the Stories of his official Instagram profile, Xiaomi shared some focuses on MIUI 12, published on the official forum of the Chinese company. Put simply, these are guides, divided into episodes, in which the main novelties related to new version of software customization. For the moment, two episodes have been published: one dedicated to Super Wallpapers and one related to weather, camera and animations. This is content created with the help of the community, so they can be very interesting for fans and we recommend you take a look.

What are Super Wallpapers

The feature that caught our attention the most are the Super Wallpapers. We are in fact talking about backgrounds and animations that make the always-on view, lock screen and Home page particularly pleasant. To give you a concrete example, in the lock screen you can see the Planet chosen in its entirety, while unlocking the device you can “explore”, for example, the surface of Mars. All this through official images of NASA.

How to use MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers now

Some enthusiasts have not been able to wait for the arrival of the stable version of MIUI 12 and have published a guide on the official Xiaomi forum, in which they explain how to install Super Wallpapers immediately on any Beta device. Just to give you some indications (we advise you to consult the post published on the forum in its entirety for all the details of the case and for the download link), go through Google Wallpapers and install the Super Wallpapers of Mars and Earth. In short, we are talking about a very simple procedure.

The only requirements to use this feature are to have a device that mounts at least one processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and up and be part of the program MIUI Beta 12, which is currently available for testers who joined the Global Beta via the form available until a few weeks ago.

Small interesting note for more “geek” users: for those who do not have the Beta of MIUI 12 or have a more dated device, there is a possibility. In fact, according to what reported by Gizmochina, a developer of XDA Developers has carried out a port of the Super Wallpapers, in order to make them work on all devices with Android 8.1 Oreo or higher. Obviously, this is a limited possibility, which only allows you to have a “taste” of the next version of the software customization.

In short, to take advantage of this functionality, you will have to wait for the update to MIUI 12 to arrive for your Xiaomi smartphone. However, now you know how to cheat time.