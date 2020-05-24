MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTutorials
Updated:

MIUI 12, Xiaomi shares the focus: how to install NASA Super Wallpapers immediately

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

A generator that generates electricity from sun and shade

Singapore: We know that ordinary solar cells generate electricity from the sun, but they cannot be used indoors. But...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, analysis: to the conquest of the quality-price to blow of milliamps

Xiaomi has several workhorses to win in the mid-range 2020. Several of them belong to the Redmi Note 9...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The announcement of MIUI 12, whose release will start in the coming weeks also in Italy, seems to have particularly convinced the community of enthusiasts. In particular, one of the features that attracted the most public interest are i Super Wallpapers, based on official images from NASA.

The focuses shared by Xiaomi Italia

Well, a few days ago, through the Stories of his official Instagram profile, Xiaomi shared some focuses on MIUI 12, published on the official forum of the Chinese company. Put simply, these are guides, divided into episodes, in which the main novelties related to new version of software customization. For the moment, two episodes have been published: one dedicated to Super Wallpapers and one related to weather, camera and animations. This is content created with the help of the community, so they can be very interesting for fans and we recommend you take a look.

What are Super Wallpapers

The feature that caught our attention the most are the Super Wallpapers. We are in fact talking about backgrounds and animations that make the always-on view, lock screen and Home page particularly pleasant. To give you a concrete example, in the lock screen you can see the Planet chosen in its entirety, while unlocking the device you can “explore”, for example, the surface of Mars. All this through official images of NASA.

How to use MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers now

Some enthusiasts have not been able to wait for the arrival of the stable version of MIUI 12 and have published a guide on the official Xiaomi forum, in which they explain how to install Super Wallpapers immediately on any Beta device. Just to give you some indications (we advise you to consult the post published on the forum in its entirety for all the details of the case and for the download link), go through Google Wallpapers and install the Super Wallpapers of Mars and Earth. In short, we are talking about a very simple procedure.

The only requirements to use this feature are to have a device that mounts at least one processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and up and be part of the program MIUI Beta 12, which is currently available for testers who joined the Global Beta via the form available until a few weeks ago.

Small interesting note for more “geek” users: for those who do not have the Beta of MIUI 12 or have a more dated device, there is a possibility. In fact, according to what reported by Gizmochina, a developer of XDA Developers has carried out a port of the Super Wallpapers, in order to make them work on all devices with Android 8.1 Oreo or higher. Obviously, this is a limited possibility, which only allows you to have a “taste” of the next version of the software customization.

In short, to take advantage of this functionality, you will have to wait for the update to MIUI 12 to arrive for your Xiaomi smartphone. However, now you know how to cheat time.

 

More Articles Like This

Unieuro, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband is the offer of the day

Shopping Guide Brian Adam - 0
Following Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV offer, Unieuro has launched another discount that could be of interest to lovers of wearable devices. Indeed, the offer...
Read more

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg becomes the third richest man in the world, but Bezos is far away

Amazon Brian Adam - 0
Weekly update for the ranking of world billionaires compiled by Bloomberg. The popular newspaper specializing in economics has in fact published close to the...
Read more

Successful experiment with a microchip that downloads 44.2 terabits of data per second

Computing Brian Adam - 0
Melbourne: Australian scientists have successfully experimented with downloading 44.2 terabits of data from a single source of light in a microchip. He has dubbed the...
Read more

4K TV purchase guide for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
What are the best TVs to best support Next-Gen? From LG to Samsung, passing through Sony and Panasonic, all the alternatives. The wait for PS5...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

Mobile Brian Adam - 0
May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros are coming.   There is just over...
Read more

Unieuro: 25% discount on an ASUS notebook with i7-9750H processor

Laptops Brian Adam - 0
Weekend of great promotions for the main distribution chains. After talking about Trony's new flyer, let's go back to Unieuro che discounts an ASUS...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

MIUI 12, Xiaomi shares the focus: how to install NASA Super Wallpapers immediately

The announcement of MIUI 12, whose release will start in the coming weeks also in Italy, seems to have...
Read more
Shopping Guide

Unieuro, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband is the offer of the day

Brian Adam - 0
Following Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV offer, Unieuro has launched another discount that could be of interest to lovers of wearable devices. Indeed, the offer...
Read more
Top Stories

Discovered a skull with a terrible arrow wound thrown with a long bow

Brian Adam - 0
A study reveals how violent medieval weapons and battles could be and, in particular, the skull of a man with an injury caused by...
Read more
Amazon

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg becomes the third richest man in the world, but Bezos is far away

Brian Adam - 0
Weekly update for the ranking of world billionaires compiled by Bloomberg. The popular newspaper specializing in economics has in fact published close to the...
Read more
Latest news

Chinese parents reunite son abducted 32 years ago

Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: The Chinese parents found their son, who was abducted 32 years ago, and witnessed the tragic scene. Mao Yin broke up with his father...
Read more
Computing

Successful experiment with a microchip that downloads 44.2 terabits of data per second

Brian Adam - 0
Melbourne: Australian scientists have successfully experimented with downloading 44.2 terabits of data from a single source of light in a microchip. He has dubbed the...
Read more
Electronics

4K TV purchase guide for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Brian Adam - 0
What are the best TVs to best support Next-Gen? From LG to Samsung, passing through Sony and Panasonic, all the alternatives. The wait for PS5...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY