MIT’s new chip mimics brain synapses to "remember" and be much more powerful than others of its size

MIT researchers say they have gotten a new type of artificial brain synapse. Integrated in a chip, it improves its performance in a huge way compared to traditional processors. Tens of thousands of artificial brain synapses on a chip less than 1 cm in size can make it more powerful than a current supercomputer that takes up meters.

The chip that “remembers”

So much analogy with the human brain is not trivial, the MIT team explains that what they have created is ‘memristors’. It is a play on words between ‘memory’ and ‘transistors’. The idea is that unlike traditional transistors that switch between two states (0 and 1), memristors offer a higher and gradual variety of states, much more like a human brain with its synapses. The chip is also capable of “remembering” these different states to recreate them easily and quickly if you need them again. Essentially a brain.