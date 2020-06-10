Tech NewsComputingEditor's Pick
Updated:

MIT's new chip mimics brain synapses to "remember" and be much more powerful than others of its size

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

MIT's new chip mimics brain synapses to "remember" and be much more powerful than others of its size

MIT researchers say they have gotten a new type of artificial brain synapse. Integrated in a chip, it improves its performance in a huge way compared to traditional processors. Tens of thousands of artificial brain synapses on a chip less than 1 cm in size can make it more powerful than a current supercomputer that takes up meters.

The chip that “remembers”

So much analogy with the human brain is not trivial, the MIT team explains that what they have created is ‘memristors’. It is a play on words between ‘memory’ and ‘transistors’. The idea is that unlike traditional transistors that switch between two states (0 and 1), memristors offer a higher and gradual variety of states, much more like a human brain with its synapses. The chip is also capable of “remembering” these different states to recreate them easily and quickly if you need them again. Essentially a brain.

MIt MIT’s new chip that mimics brain synapses. or HP already did things like that. In fact, memristors were already explored more than a decade ago. But the researchers assure that it is the most powerful chip of the kind to date.

Supercomputer power without supercomputers

They indicate that this solution could help complex AI tasks run directly on-premises and without having to connect to a large cloud server. And it is that currently for “serious” AI tasks a commercial computer, however powerful it is, probably not enough to perform the necessary calculations. Without sacrificing their energy efficiency, they claim.

Chip

According to Jeehwan Kim, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT:

“We are trying to build real neural network hardware for portable artificial intelligence systems. (…) Imagine connecting a neuromorphic device to a camera in your car and having it recognize lights and objects and make a decision right away, without having to connect to the Internet.”

