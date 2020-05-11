Monday, May 11, 2020
MIT promotes Immuni: the Italian app for Coronavirus among the best in the world

By Brian Adam
MIT promotes Immuni: the Italian app for Coronavirus among the best in the world

For a few weeks, public opinion has been invaded by news on the Immune app of the Italian Government, which will be essential to trace the infections from Coronavirus. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has published on its website real report cards of all the apps chosen by the various governments worldwide.

In a report available on the MIT website, we find out that the client of the Italian government has obtained four stars out of five, but before venturing we understand better how they were assigned.

THE in fact, researchers took into account five criteria: the voluntary nature of the adoption, the security of personal data and any limitations put in place by the developers to avoid misuse, the amount of data stored (and their importance) and transparency. Each criterion is equivalent to a star.

Immuni, as mentioned before, got a rating of 4/5, which make it one of the best in the world. The only aspect on which it was rejected concerns the data destruction policy, although a DL of the Minister of Justice has provided for the deletion of data by the end of 2020.

The solutions of Australia, Iceland, Norway and the Czech Republic have been promoted with flying colors, while among the worst are those of the countries where totalitarian regimes are in force: China's app has got zero stars, and is the only one with an evaluation of this type, while Iran and Turkey have scored one. Those of France and Ireland have also failed, which were judged positive only for the choice to make them voluntary.

