The country's chief medical officer, Doctor Tony Holohan will brief the cabinet this evening on the progress being made in tackling the crown virus crisis in the country.

Tony Holohan is expected to describe an analysis of his latest medical data and also describe how the plan to get the country and economy back on track is working.

Following this, Ministers will have the opportunity to ask questions and it is expected that a matter of concern to many business people around the country will be discussed, namely the rule of two-meter social separation between outsiders and of their own home.

Retailers, diners, pubs and others have argued that the two-meter rule should be changed as businesses cannot properly run the two-meter rule. Many claim that they will be losing money as a result and that the two meters are still worth opening again.

Last Friday, a number of Ministers said that the introduction of a new social separation rule for one meter instead of two meters would greatly assist business and the reopening of schools and say that one meter is allowed in the directions given by the World Organization Health.