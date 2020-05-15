Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will be questioned in the Dáil next week about the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in meat processing plants.

Over 600 workers in the factories have contracted the virus.

The most recent outbreak is at a rosderra factory in Edenderry, Co. Offaly where it is contracted by up to 60 workers.

The SIPTU trade union says that social segregation in the factories is difficult to implement, and that there are also other problems in properly addressing the spread of the virus.

TD Denis Naughten raised this issue in the Dáil yesterday, and he will question Minister Creed about the problem in the Dáil next week.