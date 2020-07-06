Latest news
Updated:

Mining gold in Greenland is smarter than it sounds

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate Windows 10 secret and special modes

There are all kinds of secret modes in Windows 10 or hidden that you may not know are there...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

AEX Gold is setting the pace in the battle unleashed by climate change to take over Greenland's mineral wealth. The Canadian mining company intends to resume production of precious metals on the gigantic frozen island with £ 45m obtained from its planned IPO in the UK. The idea is less bizarre than it sounds.

Foreign entities that use the London Alternative Investment Market – less strictly regulated – to raise money for speculative companies deserve to be investigated in depth. And also small Canadian mining companies. Bre-X, another company that advertised untold riches from an exotic location, had to withdraw in 1997 when its precious mineral samples turned out to be false and the geologist involved died from falling from a helicopter in the Indonesian jungle.

AEX's Nalunaq mine, located at the southern tip of the world's largest island, certainly falls under the category of remote. But its potential seems firmly rooted in reality. The mine already produced 350,000 ounces of gold to its previous owners between 2004 and 2009, and is located at the same latitude as the Scottish Shetland Islands. Having SISA, the pension fund of Greenland's 56,000 residents, with a 6.4% stake, gives AEX some credibility, and should help it to connect with politicians in Nuuk and Denmark, the supreme owner of Greenland.

Another major advantage is the high concentration of gold at Nalunaq, hidden in a 70-centimeter quartz vein similar to that of the South African Witwatersrand, the richest deposit ever found. That allowed previous Nalunaq owners to mine gold at just $ 530 an ounce (around $ 700 today). Assuming that the costs are the same – the 25% and 2.5% royalty tax in force in Greenland – and that the price of gold remains at $ 1,800 for the five years it will take to extract the 260,000 ounces of calculated reserves, the project has a value of 112 million dollars. That means investors will double their money, even if we include a bulky 20% discount rate.

In addition to Nalunaq, AEX hopes to discover other goodies at nearby concessions that the retreat of the ice cap is exposing. Mining giants like Anglo American and Rio Tinto are starting to do the same, buoyed by hints that elements like titanium and rare earths abound in Greenland. The importance of these for high-tech military equipment gives some logic to the surprising offer to buy the entire island with which US President Donald Trump took off last year. Entering now could be clairvoyant.

>

More Articles Like This

TG4 on the sixth most-watched channel for the first time

Latest news Brian Adam -
According to TG4's annual report, the station's average audience share increased by 3% during 2019 ...
Read more

The first authorized drug against coronavirus in the European Union is finally Remdesivir

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The European Commission has just authorized the "conditional" commercialization of Remdesivir, the famous Gilead antiviral that, despite controversy over its real effectiveness, managed to...
Read more

Old home floods in Japan have killed at least 20 people

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Floods in Japan have swept away an old home, killing 13 elderly people and bringing the total to 20, with 25 injured and...
Read more

Rocket attacks on US embassies and military installations in Iraq

Latest news Brian Adam -
Baghdad: Rockets were fired at US embassies and military installations in Iraq, but US air defence defused the rockets in mid-air. According to the...
Read more

No further deaths due to Covid-19 to be announced, 18 new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam -
At least 2,295 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,741 people south of the border and 554 north of...
Read more

Fighter jets bomb Turkish airport in Libya

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tripoli: In Libya, unidentified warplanes attacked an airbase in Al-Watia, destroying Turkey's air defence system. According to the International News Agency, Libya's Al-Watia airbase was...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY