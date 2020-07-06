Mining gold in Greenland is smarter than it sounds

AEX Gold is setting the pace in the battle unleashed by climate change to take over Greenland's mineral wealth. The Canadian mining company intends to resume production of precious metals on the gigantic frozen island with £ 45m obtained from its planned IPO in the UK. The idea is less bizarre than it sounds.

Foreign entities that use the London Alternative Investment Market – less strictly regulated – to raise money for speculative companies deserve to be investigated in depth. And also small Canadian mining companies. Bre-X, another company that advertised untold riches from an exotic location, had to withdraw in 1997 when its precious mineral samples turned out to be false and the geologist involved died from falling from a helicopter in the Indonesian jungle.

AEX's Nalunaq mine, located at the southern tip of the world's largest island, certainly falls under the category of remote. But its potential seems firmly rooted in reality. The mine already produced 350,000 ounces of gold to its previous owners between 2004 and 2009, and is located at the same latitude as the Scottish Shetland Islands. Having SISA, the pension fund of Greenland's 56,000 residents, with a 6.4% stake, gives AEX some credibility, and should help it to connect with politicians in Nuuk and Denmark, the supreme owner of Greenland.

Another major advantage is the high concentration of gold at Nalunaq, hidden in a 70-centimeter quartz vein similar to that of the South African Witwatersrand, the richest deposit ever found. That allowed previous Nalunaq owners to mine gold at just $ 530 an ounce (around $ 700 today). Assuming that the costs are the same – the 25% and 2.5% royalty tax in force in Greenland – and that the price of gold remains at $ 1,800 for the five years it will take to extract the 260,000 ounces of calculated reserves, the project has a value of 112 million dollars. That means investors will double their money, even if we include a bulky 20% discount rate.

In addition to Nalunaq, AEX hopes to discover other goodies at nearby concessions that the retreat of the ice cap is exposing. Mining giants like Anglo American and Rio Tinto are starting to do the same, buoyed by hints that elements like titanium and rare earths abound in Greenland. The importance of these for high-tech military equipment gives some logic to the surprising offer to buy the entire island with which US President Donald Trump took off last year. Entering now could be clairvoyant.

